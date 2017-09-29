Harriet’s Happiest Halloween comes to HCC’s Chesapeake Theater Oct. 19-22

Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre presents Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at the Chesapeake Theater on October 19 and 20 at 7 PM, October 21 at 3 and 7 PM, and October 22 at 12 Noon and 4 PM. Here are the details provided:

Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at HCC’s Chesapeake Theater

Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre will present its annual Halloween treat, Harriet’s Happiest Halloween, in the College’s Chesapeake Theater on October 19 and 20 at 7 PM, October 21 at 3 and 7 PM, and October 22 at 12 Noon and 4 PM.

Harriet is off on an all new adventure to find the perfect Halloween costume. When she attends the annual bonfire hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Cratchedy, the thrills and chills abound as she meets up with kooky scarecrows, wacky were-bunnies, spooky zombies, and creepy trolls. Wear your Halloween costume and join her . . . if you dare!

Tickets for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween are $20 for Magic Circle, $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for patrons age 17 and younger and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Magic Circle tickets include a preferred seat in the center section, a post-show meet-and-greet with photo opportunity, and a special treat.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at LIVEatHarfordCC.com or by calling 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

This show is part of the BGE Family Series.