Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest come to Harford Community College Oct. 28

The Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular comes to Harford Community College Oct. 28 along with Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary. Here are the details provided:

Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular

Scares Away Distracted Driving

5K run features children’s area, family events and kicks off Harford Fest

Bel Air, Md., September 26, 2017 — Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, will be held Saturday, October 28, at Harford Community College.

On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular kicks off Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary featuring an open house showcase, children’s activities and games, performances, hot-air balloon (weather permitting), food trucks and more.

An activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature Mickey Mouse- and Halloween-themed bounce houses, crafts, face painting, a costume contest and more. Children will also have the opportunity to meet costumed characters including Batman, The Rose Princess, Thunder Hero, IronBirds’ Ferrous, Chick-fil-A Cow and Chuck E. Cheese.

Children will have an opportunity to walk to stations within the children’s area to pick up Halloween treats.

Each 5K participant (who pre-registers by October 12) will receive a T-shirt, a magnetic photo frame and refreshments after the race. Awards will be presented based on age groups (including a new 70-plus category) and final times. In addition, TapSnap, a selfie photo booth, will also be on site for participants to use to capture the fun of the day.

The registration fee for the 5K race is $25 per person in advance (by noon on Thursday, October 26) and $30 at packet pickup and on race day. The cost for those under the age 18 and accompanied by a registered adult is $15 per person. Children 10 and under are free of charge but must be registered to participate in the Halloween activities. Participants may pre-register by visiting www.harford.edu/heather.

Packet pickup for pre-registered participants will be held on Friday, October 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Susquehanna Center Lobby at Harford Community College.

For those unable to walk or run but who would like to participate, donations may be made to sponsor a participant running in the race, or an outright donation may be made by visiting www.harford.edu/heather.

“Every year our family is deeply moved by the support we receive from our community to honor our daughter and to end the epidemic of distracted driving,” said Russell Hurd, father of Heather and co-founder of the race. “That kindness never fails to lift our hopes that we are getting closer to its eventual elimination.”

The Presenting Sponsor is Kent Schwab Allstate Agency. Silver Sponsors are AAA Mid-Atlantic, Cowan Systems, LLC, Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Law Office of Jason Turchin. Bronze Sponsors include Auto Eurotech, B. Michael & Sons, Barry Glassman – Harford County Government, Bel Air Fast Lube, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Heritage Mazda, In Loving Memory of Kari Ann Burnett, JC Penney, Kollman & Saucier, P.A., Lee Tessier Team of Keller Williams American Premier Realty and Plaza Ford. The Mile Marker Sponsor is Classic Body & Fender. The Finish Line Sponsor is Len the Plumber. Additional sponsors may be found at www.harford.edu/heather.

Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449.