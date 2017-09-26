Kirstie Durr to represent Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes on Harford Cable Network Advisory Board

Fallston resident and public relations executive Kirstie Durr will be representing Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes on the Harford Cable Network Advisory Board. Here are the details provided:

HARFORD COUNTY COUNCIL APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF KIRSTIE DURR

TO HARFORD CABLE NETWORK ADVISORY BOARD

Durr to serve as Councilman Chad Shrodes representative on board

September 25, 2017 – Harford Cable Network announced that Kirstie Durr, Senior Vice President at the public relations and marketing firm Nevins & Associates, was approved for appointment to the Harford Cable Network Advisory Board by the Harford County Council in August. Durr will serve the board as Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes representative.

“We are excited to have Kirstie join the board. Her experience in the marketing field will significantly benefit our efforts to educate Harford County citizens about the services HCN provides – educational, governmental and public interest programming to inform, educate, entertain and promote a sense of community,” said Councilman Shrodes. “Harford County has a strong sense of community. We want HCN and its marketing efforts to underscore our proud and strong communities.”

Durr is a veteran marketing professional with 25+ years of experience. As senior vice president at Nevins & Associates, a boutique marketing and PR firm, she supports numerous client marketing efforts locally, regionally and nationally. Her experience spans myriad industries including not-for-profits, technology, education, healthcare, professional services, and more.

“We look forward to Kirstie’s contributions. Her insight on social media, the development of new sponsorships and our strategic positioning in the community will be invaluable as we move forward in an ever-changing digital and media marketplace,” said HCN Executive Director Kelly Jara.

“As a Harford County resident, I look forward to contributing to such an important board. HCN does so much in the community via local programming from covering council meetings to educational events and activities to charitable events and so much more. I am honored to serve on the board,” said Kirstie Durr.

Durr has served on numerous committees and boards including the Maryland Parent Advisory Council, Cystic Fibrosis, Harford County Ethics Commission, Youth’s Benefit Educational Foundation, Maryland Women’s Heritage Center among numerous others. She currently sits on the Harford County Chamber legislative committee and the Center Club Marketing Committee.

Kirstie Durr and her husband Dan are residents of Fallston, MD with their two children. She is a graduate of Randolph Macon College.