Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot helps Harford Community Action Agency celebrate its 35th anniversary

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot visited the Harford Community Action Agency to recognize its 35th anniversary. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community Action Agency Welcomes

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot

Comptroller visits, tours agency as it celebrates 35 years

Edgewood, Md., September 18, 2017 — Harford Community Action Agency welcomed Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot for a visit and tour on September 15.

During his visit, Comptroller Franchot presented a Certificate of Recognition of in honor of Harford Community Action Agency’s 35th anniversary to Pamela J. Craig, executive director, and Meg Deem, president of the agency’s board of directors.

He praised the agency for its work in helping Harford County individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardships in meeting their housing, food, energy/heating and/or budget and family counseling needs.

During the tour, Comptroller Franchot saw a new program in action, “Try It in the Lobby.” Donated fresh fruits and vegetables are showcased in the lobby while clients wait for assistance. Clients are invited to try various produce items and are provided with recipes on how to use them. On September 15, “Try It in the Lobby” featured heirloom and grape tomatoes and nectarines.

Comptroller Franchot also toured the agency’s food pantry/food bank. In Fiscal Year 2017, Harford Community Action Agency’s food pantry served more than 6,400 households, reaching nearly 16,000 individuals.

On the tour, Comptroller Franchot learned more about the agency’s other activities including its Homeless Prevention Program that helped 729 households in the previous fiscal year; its Maryland Energy Assistance Program that assisted a little more than 5,900 households; Electric Universal Service Program, helping nearly 5,350 households; and EUSP Arrearages, that reached more than 1,270 households.

“We are so appreciative of Comptroller Franchot’s visit,” said Craig, the executive director. “The support we receive from the State of Maryland is critical in helping Harford Community Action Agency assist Harford Countians in needs. We started six new programs this year, and they would not be possible without the support of our partners, particularly the State of Maryland.”

Harford Community Action Agency supports and encourages individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. To make a donation or for more information, visit harfordcaa.org.