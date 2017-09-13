Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 15-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Harford Community College Friday and Saturday, the D.O. Believe Foundation’s Seventh Annual “The Dominator” 5k Run & Walk at the Harford County Equestrian Center and the 52nd annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts, both on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 15

Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College September 15, 16, 22 & 23 and September 17 & 24

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 17 & 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit ow.ly/guok30eoQs8.

Bel Air Beer Week 2017 continues through 17

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts Bel Air Beer Week 2017 Sept. 8 through Sept. 17. Here are the details: Nine days of craft beer and community is back in Downtown Bel Air with Bel Air Beer Week! Join us as our community embraces its agricultural heritage and its passion for craft beer. A week of tap takeovers, tastings, dinners, Bel Air Oktoberfest, and more. Bel Air Beer Week is brought to you by Ronnies Beverage Warehouse,Samuel Adams, and Starr Hill Brewery. Bel Air Beer Week is sponsored by and in partnership with Heavy Seas Beer, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Black Forest Tap House, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub, 3rd Wave Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing, Goose Island, New Belgium Brewing, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Victory Beer,Independent Brewing Company, MaGerk’s BelAir, Looney’s Pub – Bel Air, Maryland, Route 24 Ale House, 100.7 The Bay – Baltimore’s Classic Rock, and One Eleven Main. Learn more and see all of the events planned here http://belairmaryland.org/bel-air-beer-week/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 16

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 16

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information! Bel Air Oktoberfest, Sept. 16 This year, Bel Air Beer Week will feature Bel Air’s first Oktoberfest 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Brought to you by Ronnies Beverage Warehouse and in partnership with the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, the Bel Air Oktoberfest will feature: 30 different breweries, samples from 100 different beers, German inspired cuisine provided by One Eleven Main, soft pretzels provided by Philly Pretzel Factory – Bel Air, MD, Silent auction, Raffles, Live music, Games and more. Visitors will be able to place special orders with Ronnie’s to receive special pricing on all the beers being sampled. Tickets are $50 and are non-refundable. Must be 21 to participate. No children allowed. Use the coupon code “OktoberfestDD” when purchasing your ticket if you’re a designated driver. Tickets for designated drivers are $35 and alcohol will not be served to these ticket holders! Glassware at Bel Air Oktoberfest is sponsored by Samuel Adams!

Sunday, Sept. 17

“The Dominator” 5k Run & Walk, Sept. 17 The D.O. Believe Foundation’s Seventh Annual “The Dominator” 5k Run & Walk is 8:05 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air. Proceeds of the run will support the D.O. Believe Foundation and life saving research at the Nemours Center for Childhood Cancer Research, located right on the campus of Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. D.O. Believe was created in memory of a local child and hero, Dominic “The Dominator” Osorio. Dominic earned his angel wings in November 2009 after battling a brain tumor. Dominic’s determination, courage and enthusiasm helped him think positive and believe that a miracle was just around the corner. Charm City Run Events is proud to be the official timer of the run. Entry fees are $20-$35. More information on the race can be found at the D.O. Believe Foundation Website.

52nd annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts, Sept. 17

The 52nd annual Bel Air Festival returns to Shamrock Park 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17. The festival will feature 350 booths of fine art, photography, and crafts, continuous live entertainment, and great festival food! FREE shuttlebus service will be available from the MVA parking lot on Rt. 24 to the festival site from 9 am till 5:30 pm. Admission to this family-friendly event is FREE! This is a rain or shine event. For more information visit belairfestival.com or email paintedstitches@aol.com.

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 17

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and each lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Kinship caregiver conference comes to Edgewood, Sept. 22

“Relatives Matter: Helping You Help Your Family,” an annual conference for kinship caregivers, takes place Friday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Ytk130eBLPM

WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten visits Abingdon Library to discuss his new book, Sept. 25

A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://ow.ly/8Os430eDx9c

Author Becky Birtha to visit the Abingdon Library, Sept. 27

Author Becky Birtha is to visit the Abingdon Library 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Sept. 27 to discuss her book “Far Apart, Close in Heart: Being a Family When a Loved One is Incarcerated”. For details: ow.ly/CMKz30f4Sze

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29

“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Oct. 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp