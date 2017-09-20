Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 22-24)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Friday through Sunday at Harford Community College, a Knights of Columbus Country Classic car show at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Saturday and Anita C. Leight Estuary Center’s Fishing Battery Island Exploration on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 22

Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College September 22 & 23 and September 24

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit ow.ly/guok30eoQs8.

Kinship caregiver conference comes to Edgewood, Sept. 22

“Relatives Matter: Helping You Help Your Family,” an annual conference for kinship caregivers, takes place Friday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Ytk130eBLPM

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 23

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 23

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Knights of Columbus Country Classic car show, Sept. 23

Knights of Columbus Country Classic car show comes to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1021 St. Mary Road in Pylesville Sept. 23. The show starts at 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is $20. Open to all years and models. Best of show, $200 prize. Food, music, 50/50 raffle and door prives. Pit beef, ham, turkey. Rain date is Sept. 30.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Fishing Battery Island Exploration, Sept. 24

Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Fishing Battery Island Exploration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 24. Explore this abandoned island in the Susquehanna Flats and see what remains of the old lighthouse. Learn the history of the island and what its future holds. Bring a lunch to snack on while we are on the island. Cost is $16 per person. Approx. 4 miles round trip of paddling. *Meet at Swan Harbor Farm. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1917/

Coming next . . .

WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten visits Abingdon Library to discuss his new book, Sept. 25

A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://ow.ly/8Os430eDx9c

Author Becky Birtha to visit the Abingdon Library, Sept. 27

Author Becky Birtha is to visit the Abingdon Library 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Sept. 27 to discuss her book “Far Apart, Close in Heart: Being a Family When a Loved One is Incarcerated”. For details: ow.ly/CMKz30f4Sze

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29

“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Veterans Resource Fair Saturday, Oct. 7

In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans and their families on Saturday, October 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. This free event will be a one-stop-shop for information about benefits, jobs, housing, and educational opportunities for veterans. Exhibitors will feature family-friendly, interactive demonstrations including mechanical horse rides, a trained service dog, 3-D printing, and virtual reality experiences. Veteran-owned Mission BBQ will provide free sandwiches, compliments of Harford County government. This is the second annual resource fair hosted by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. Get in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov or call 410-638-3523.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Oct. 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Town of Bel Air Film Festival, Oct. 14-17

The Town of Bel Air Film Festival comes to the Bel Air Armory October 14-17. The festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to gather together in a historic venue to view films that inspire and give a glimpse into the human experience. Advance tickets are on sale beginning October 2nd, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm, at the Town of Bel Air Department of Economic Development located in the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. For more information, visit www.TownOfBelAirFilmFestival.com or call 410-838-0584 or send an e-mail to economicdevelopment@belairmd.org. Check us out on Facebook.

Bel Air Haunts and History Tour, Oct. 21

The Bel Air Haunts and History Tour combines haunting stories with local history on Oct. 21. Tickets are $10 and proceeds support LASOS, Inc., a Bel Air-based nonprofit organization focused on literacy and youth mentoring. For details visit: http://ow.ly/Q8NY30fj4Z6

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp