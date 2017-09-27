Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Oktoberfest Thursday through Saturday, the 2017 Harford County Wine Festival at Rockfield Manor on Saturday and a MOMS Clubs open house at Annie’s Playground on Sunday.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Oktoberfest, Sept. 28-30

The Aberdeen Proving Ground community will celebrate the 2017 Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-30 at Shine Sports Field! This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apg-oktoberfest-tickets-36078876892 For more information visit: https://www.apgmwr.com/2017-oktoberfest. The event includes Traditional Keg Tapping, Live Music (including local talent), Festhalle with German Performers, Centennial 10k Run, Delicious Food and Beverages (including local craft beers), Local Craft Beer, Family Fun Zone (attractions, games, and entertainment), Sports Competition, Volksmarch, Tactical Vehicles & Equipment Displays, BINGO!, Car and Bike Show and Fireworks!!! Ticket Prices: Ages 16 years and above $5 – $12 (Ticket includes one 100th commemorative pin while supplies last), Ages 15 years and under – FREE. Hours: Thursday, 28 Sept 2017 -11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, Friday, 29 Sept 2017 – 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, 30 Sept 2017 – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For details visit https://www.apgmwr.com/2017-oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 29

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29

“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 29

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 29

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 30

2017 Harford County Wine Festival, Sept. 30

The 2017 Harford County Wine Festival comes to Rockfield Manor Sept. 30. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the event starts at noon and continues until 6 p.m. The Harford County Wine Festival brings hundreds of wines from around the world right to your palette in a fun, lively atmosphere. The festival offers live music all day long, Oktoberfest beer garden, talented vendors and exhibitors, amazing discounts on all featured wines, delicious food, an exclusive VIP area. General Admission $35: Advanced | $50: Gate | $10: Ages 13-20 $0: Ages 12 & Under Includes: Souvenir wine glass. 20 wine samples from over 100 wins – selected by Bel Air Liquors. Entrance into the Samuel Adams Oktoberfest Beer Garden. Enjoy many craft and food vendors. Wine Festival Enthusiast tickets are $50: Advanced (Limited Quantity) In addition to General Admission you will receive a wine bottle carrying bag and a insulated wine tumbler.VIP tickets are $75: (Limited Quantity) In addition to General Admission, private access to VIP area, Wine bottle carrying case. A Farm to Table Menu Provided by Pairings Bisto, Cellar Worthy Wines. Please Note … Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a paying adult. A portion of the proceeds will go to Toys for Tots and the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance. Rockfield Manor is at 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. For details, visit http://rockfieldmanor.com/winefest/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 30

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 30

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 1

MOMS Clubs open house, Oct. 1

The MOMS Clubs of Fallston and Forest Hill are hosting an open house at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Annie’s Playground, 864 Smith Lane in Fallston. Bring the whole family for some free kid friendly activities and learn more about the clubs.

