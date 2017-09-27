Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Oktoberfest Thursday through Saturday, the 2017 Harford County Wine Festival at Rockfield Manor on Saturday and a MOMS Clubs open house at Annie’s Playground on Sunday.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Oktoberfest, Sept. 28-30
The Aberdeen Proving Ground community will celebrate the 2017 Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-30 at Shine Sports Field! This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apg-oktoberfest-tickets-36078876892 For more information visit: https://www.apgmwr.com/2017-oktoberfest. The event includes Traditional Keg Tapping, Live Music (including local talent), Festhalle with German Performers, Centennial 10k Run, Delicious Food and Beverages (including local craft beers), Local Craft Beer, Family Fun Zone (attractions, games, and entertainment), Sports Competition, Volksmarch, Tactical Vehicles & Equipment Displays, BINGO!, Car and Bike Show and Fireworks!!! Ticket Prices: Ages 16 years and above $5 – $12 (Ticket includes one 100th commemorative pin while supplies last), Ages 15 years and under – FREE. Hours: Thursday, 28 Sept 2017 -11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, Friday, 29 Sept 2017 – 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, 30 Sept 2017 – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For details visit https://www.apgmwr.com/2017-oktoberfest
Friday, Sept. 29
Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29
“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 29
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 29
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, Sept. 30
2017 Harford County Wine Festival, Sept. 30
The 2017 Harford County Wine Festival comes to Rockfield Manor Sept. 30. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the event starts at noon and continues until 6 p.m. The Harford County Wine Festival brings hundreds of wines from around the world right to your palette in a fun, lively atmosphere. The festival offers live music all day long, Oktoberfest beer garden, talented vendors and exhibitors, amazing discounts on all featured wines, delicious food, an exclusive VIP area. General Admission $35: Advanced | $50: Gate | $10: Ages 13-20 $0: Ages 12 & Under Includes: Souvenir wine glass. 20 wine samples from over 100 wins – selected by Bel Air Liquors. Entrance into the Samuel Adams Oktoberfest Beer Garden. Enjoy many craft and food vendors. Wine Festival Enthusiast tickets are $50: Advanced (Limited Quantity) In addition to General Admission you will receive a wine bottle carrying bag and a insulated wine tumbler.VIP tickets are $75: (Limited Quantity) In addition to General Admission, private access to VIP area, Wine bottle carrying case. A Farm to Table Menu Provided by Pairings Bisto, Cellar Worthy Wines. Please Note … Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a paying adult. A portion of the proceeds will go to Toys for Tots and the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance. Rockfield Manor is at 501 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. For details, visit http://rockfieldmanor.com/winefest/
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 30
The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html
Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 30
The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, Oct. 1
MOMS Clubs open house, Oct. 1
The MOMS Clubs of Fallston and Forest Hill are hosting an open house at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Annie’s Playground, 864 Smith Lane in Fallston. Bring the whole family for some free kid friendly activities and learn more about the clubs.
Coming next . . .
World Habitat Day Luncheon, Oct. 4
Habitat for Humanity is hosting a World Habitat Day Luncheon noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Habitat Susquehanna, 205 S. Hays St., Bel Air. Learn what Habitat for Humanity does in the 80 countries it serves. Hear about Global Village from its volunteers and staff who have been to Kenya, Malawi and Haiti. Learn about the upcoming trip to El Salvador in February. The national dish of El Salvador will be served at the luncheon to celebrate the partnership with Habitat for Humanity El Salvador. RSVP Brianne Young, 410-436-4434, Ext. 4, or byoung@habitatsusq.org. For more information, visit https://www.habitatsusq.org/home.
First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6
First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.
Veterans Resource Fair Saturday, Oct. 7
In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans and their families on Saturday, October 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. This free event will be a one-stop-shop for information about benefits, jobs, housing, and educational opportunities for veterans. Exhibitors will feature family-friendly, interactive demonstrations including mechanical horse rides, a trained service dog, 3-D printing, and virtual reality experiences. Veteran-owned Mission BBQ will provide free sandwiches, compliments of Harford County government. This is the second annual resource fair hosted by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. Get in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov or call 410-638-3523.
The Highlands School 5K walk/run, Oct. 9
The Highlands School is hosting a 5K walk/run Oct. 9 at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 10:15 a.m. and a brunch at 11:15 am. Entry fee is $45. To register, visit https://www.highlandsschool.net/thebigevent. Registration deadline is Oct. 2. The Maryland Golf & Country Clubs is at 1335 East MacPhail Road in Bel Air.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Oct. 10
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Ongoing . . .
