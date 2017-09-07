Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 8-10)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the start of The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Bel Air Beer Week on Friday, the 29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival in Havre de Grace Saturday and the Blessing of the Animals and Pet Expo in Havre de Grace Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 8
Bel Air Beer Week 2017, Sept. 8 through 17
The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts Bel Air Beer Week 2017 Sept. 8 through Sept. 17. Here are the details: Nine days of craft beer and community is back in Downtown Bel Air with Bel Air Beer Week! Join us as our community embraces its agricultural heritage and its passion for craft beer. A week of tap takeovers, tastings, dinners, Bel Air Oktoberfest, and more. Bel Air Beer Week is brought to you by Ronnies Beverage Warehouse,Samuel Adams, and Starr Hill Brewery. Bel Air Beer Week is sponsored by and in partnership with Heavy Seas Beer, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Black Forest Tap House, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub, 3rd Wave Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing, Goose Island, New Belgium Brewing, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Victory Beer,Independent Brewing Company, MaGerk’s BelAir, Looney’s Pub – Bel Air, Maryland, Route 24 Ale House, 100.7 The Bay – Baltimore’s Classic Rock, and One Eleven Main. Learn more and see all of the events planned here http://belairmaryland.org/bel-air-beer-week/.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 8
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 8
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 9
The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html
Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 9
The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival, Sept. 9
The 29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival comes to Tydings Park in Havre de Grace 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. The free event features entertainment for children under 12, hands-on crafts, scarecrow making and children’s art tent. Free admission- Children must be accompanied by an adult; bring child clothes up to size 6 and old pantyhose to make scarecrows. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com
Maryland Conservatory of Music open house, Sept. 9
The Maryland Conservatory of Music is hosting its annual open house 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at its Bel Air campus, St. Matthew Lutheran Church Chapel, 1200 E. Churchville Road. The open house features performances by students and teachers. The conservatory offers music lessons and classes for students of all ages including infants and toddlers. It also offers programs for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and children with autism. For more information, visit www.musicismagic.com.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo, Sept. 10
The Havre de Grace United Methodist Church hosts its 7th annual Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo noon to 4 p.m. at Tydings Park. Admission is free but a donation of pet food and linens for area shelters is appreciated. The blessings will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pet-oriented vendors, face painting, children’s craft, Police K-9 demonstration are included. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com.
The Belle Aire Market, Sept. 10
The Belle Aire Market returns to Office Street in downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Here are the details: The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by The Mill of Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Street to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! More information, including vendors applications, can be found here http://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.
Coming next . . .
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Sept. 12
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16
SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!
Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College September 15, 16, 22 & 23 and September 17 & 24
Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 17 & 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit ow.ly/guok30eoQs8.
Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 17
Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and each lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Kinship caregiver conference comes to Edgewood, Sept. 22
“Relatives Matter: Helping You Help Your Family,” an annual conference for kinship caregivers, takes place Friday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Ytk130eBLPM
WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten visits Abingdon Library to discuss his new book, Sept. 25
A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://ow.ly/8Os430eDx9c
Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29
“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.
First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6
First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Oct. 10
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Ongoing . . .
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp