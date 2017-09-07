Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 8-10)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the start of The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Bel Air Beer Week on Friday, the 29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival in Havre de Grace Saturday and the Blessing of the Animals and Pet Expo in Havre de Grace Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 8

Bel Air Beer Week 2017, Sept. 8 through 17

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts Bel Air Beer Week 2017 Sept. 8 through Sept. 17. Here are the details: Nine days of craft beer and community is back in Downtown Bel Air with Bel Air Beer Week! Join us as our community embraces its agricultural heritage and its passion for craft beer. A week of tap takeovers, tastings, dinners, Bel Air Oktoberfest, and more. Bel Air Beer Week is brought to you by Ronnies Beverage Warehouse,Samuel Adams, and Starr Hill Brewery. Bel Air Beer Week is sponsored by and in partnership with Heavy Seas Beer, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Black Forest Tap House, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub, 3rd Wave Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Elysian Brewing, Goose Island, New Belgium Brewing, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Victory Beer,Independent Brewing Company, MaGerk’s BelAir, Looney’s Pub – Bel Air, Maryland, Route 24 Ale House, 100.7 The Bay – Baltimore’s Classic Rock, and One Eleven Main. Learn more and see all of the events planned here http://belairmaryland.org/bel-air-beer-week/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 8

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 8

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 9

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 9

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival, Sept. 9

The 29th Annual Children’s Arts & Crafts Festival comes to Tydings Park in Havre de Grace 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. The free event features entertainment for children under 12, hands-on crafts, scarecrow making and children’s art tent. Free admission- Children must be accompanied by an adult; bring child clothes up to size 6 and old pantyhose to make scarecrows. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com

Maryland Conservatory of Music open house, Sept. 9

The Maryland Conservatory of Music is hosting its annual open house 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at its Bel Air campus, St. Matthew Lutheran Church Chapel, 1200 E. Churchville Road. The open house features performances by students and teachers. The conservatory offers music lessons and classes for students of all ages including infants and toddlers. It also offers programs for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and children with autism. For more information, visit www.musicismagic.com.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo, Sept. 10

The Havre de Grace United Methodist Church hosts its 7th annual Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo noon to 4 p.m. at Tydings Park. Admission is free but a donation of pet food and linens for area shelters is appreciated. The blessings will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Pet-oriented vendors, face painting, children’s craft, Police K-9 demonstration are included. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com.

The Belle Aire Market, Sept. 10

The Belle Aire Market returns to Office Street in downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Here are the details: The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by The Mill of Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Street to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! More information, including vendors applications, can be found here http://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Sept. 12

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16