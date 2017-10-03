Bel Air Drama Company Parents’ Association hosts its 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo Nov. 4

The Bel Air Drama Company Parents’ Association is raising money for the drama group with its annual Mystery Basket Bingo event Nov. 4. Here are the details:

The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama

