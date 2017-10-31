Bel Air High School freshman Amanda Cooper appears in international gymnastics apparel catalog

Bel Air High School freshman Amanda Cooper recently earned the chance to display her gymnastic poise modeling for a international gymnastics apparel catalogue. Her mother Lori Cooper said Amanda, 14, has been a competitive gymnast since she was 6 years old and worked her way through injuries to compete at a Level 9 this past season. This summer she submitted photos to a model search held by the Alpha Factor dance and gymnastics apparel manufacturing company and was selected to be featured in the company’s catalog and website. “To have had this modeling experience was a highlight for her to say the least,” said Lori.