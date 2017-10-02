Harford Community College celebrates 60th anniversary with Harford Fest Oct. 28

Harford Community College is hosting Harford Fest to celebrate its 60th anniversary Oct. 28. The day of events starts with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and includes activities for kids, a showcase of the college’s programs, food, dramatic performances, live music and tethered balloon rides. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Harford Fest

Daylong activities include Hurd 5K Spooktacular, open house, children’s activities, interactive presentations, performances, hot air balloon rides & more

Bel Air, Md., October 2, 2017 — Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary with activities for the whole family, takes place Saturday, October 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

The day kicks off with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular with registration at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. The race raises funds for Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students and brings awareness to the dangers of distracted driving to children and adults alike.

A children’s area, which opens at 8 a.m., features Mickey Mouse- and Halloween-themed bounce houses, crafts, face painting, costume contest, trick or treating and more. Children will also have the opportunity to meet and have photos taken with costumed characters including Batman, princesses, IronBirds’ Ferrous, Chick-fil-A Cow and Chuck E. Cheese. For more information and to register for the race, visit harford.edu/heather.

Following the race at 9:30 a.m., an open house showcase of Harford Community College’s academic programs and student services takes place in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. Upon arrival, guests will receive a “passport” and will be encouraged to have it stamped and turned in to be eligible for various prizes.

Faculty and staff from all credit and continuing education programs will be on hand to share interactive presentations and to discuss opportunities for prospective students. Representatives from the Admissions, Advising and Financial Aid offices will be available to answer questions and to assist with the enrollment process. Campus tours will also be available.

On campus there will be additional children’s activities including bounce houses, hay rides, kite flying (weather permitting) and a games area. There will be a children’s reading area in which faculty will read books to children. In addition, the 4-H Dog Club agility course will also be on site.

Other activities include tethered hot air balloon rides (nominal charge and weather dependent) and an outdoor stage with a variety of musical performances.

Throughout the day the Chesapeake Theater will show an oral history documentary about the College in addition to performances from “The Little Mermaid” and “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween.”

Several food trucks will be on site, including Chick-fil-A, WOLO and Kona Ice, in addition to food items offered inside the arena.

In the evening, “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees,” will be performed at 7 p.m. in The Amoss Center. This talented tribute band captures the Bee Gees’ sound with classics like “Night Fever,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Nights on Broadway,” “Stayin’ Alive” and more. Tickets may be purchased at harford.tickets.edu.

For more information about Harford Fest, call 443-412-2408 or visit harford.edu/60.

Harford Community College offers more than 80 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College has been helping Harford Countians achieve their goals since 1957. For more information, visit harford.edu.