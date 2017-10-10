Harford Community College presents Kaleidoscope of Cultures Nov. 16

Harford Community College presents Kaleidoscope of Cultures at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Chesapeake Theater in celebration of International Education Week 2017. Here are the details provided:

Join Harford Community College at Kaleidoscope of Cultures on Thursday, November 16, at 6 PM in the Chesapeake Theater to celebrate International Education Week 2017. This event, designed to broaden participants’ global perspective, will feature outstanding performances by culturally diverse artists with free, interactive workshops led by the performers.

This year, Kaleidoscope features the Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers of the Chesapeake and Tidewater regions of Maryland, Baltimore-based NAZU Dance Company, and the Wong People Kung Fu School dancers of Washington, D.C.

Carrying on the long standing traditions, culture, and heritage of their indigenous ancestors, the Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers of the Chesapeake and Tidewater regions of Maryland, present a colorful and entertaining pow wow style event featuring American Indian dance, drum, and song.

NAZU Dance Company, West African Dance and Drum ensemble, uses traditional and contemporary forms of West African dance and drumming as a vehicle for cultural expression in efforts to share the cultural richness of West Africa and Ivory Coast.

With a centuries-old continuous history, the Lion Dance is an integral part of Chinese culture and Southeast Asian cultures of Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. Highly acclaimed for their skill in bringing to life the legend on which the Lion Dance is based, with energy and excitement, the Wong People Kung Fu School dancers of Washington, D.C., will delight with both music and dance.

HCC is proud to join academic institutions in the US and over 100 countries around the world in the 18th annual International Education Week.

Tickets for Kaleidoscope of Cultures are $3 for adults, free with a valid HCC ID or anyone under age 18. Tickets are available at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, 443-412-2211, or at the door. Proceeds benefit the HCC Foundation’s Scholarship for International Students.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.