Harford County Public Library appoints Charles Ross Director of Human Resources

Bel Air, Md., October 27, 2017 — Harford County Public Library has appointed Charles Ross director of human resources.

Ross is a seasoned leader in multi-state and international human resources environments. Most recently he served as the human resources director for World Relief, an international relief and development organization where he was responsible for the organization’s people management strategy.

His background includes talent acquisition, employee relations, compensation, benefits management, training, development and HRIS systems.

Ross holds an MBA from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from the University of Maryland, College Park.

In addition, he holds several professional certifications including the Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Global Professional in Human Resources (GPHR), Human Capital Strategist (HCS) and Six Sigma Green Belt (CSSGB).

He is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Chesapeake Human Resources Association (CHRA) in addition to being involved with various civic and community organizations in the Baltimore area.

“Charles’ extensive experience in human resources makes him a strong addition to our library team,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so fortunate to have someone with his skills and knowledge leading our human resources efforts.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.