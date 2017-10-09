The Harford County Public Library is hosting an event Nov. 8 for middle schoolers and their families to build awareness of the heroin epidemic. The event features the author of a book about addiction and the president of a local group that provides support for at-risk youth. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Author Visit, Book Discussion About Addiction for Middle Schoolers and Families

Kate Messner, author of ‘The Seventh Wish,’ joins Close Foundation’s Carol Frontera for a conversation about reducing drug use, overdoses and death

Belcamp, Md., October 9, 2017 — Harford County Public Library is partnering with several community organizations on an event November 8 for middle schoolers and their families to build awareness of the heroin epidemic and to reduce use, overdoses and deaths.

The November 8 event, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, features an in-depth book discussion on “The Seventh Wish” with author Kate Messner and Carol Frontera, president of The Albert P. Close Foundation, which provides resources to Harford County’s at-risk youth.

“The Seventh Wish,” written for middle schoolers, features Charlie, a 12-year-old girl who catches a magical fish that grants her wishes. Charlie’s sister returns from college struggling with addiction, and Charlie wonders if wishes are the best way to tackle challenges.

Also at the event will be county and nonprofit partners who will provide resources and information about drug addiction.

The Headlining Sponsor is Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, and the Supporting Sponsor is Harford County Department of Community Services Office of Drug Control. The library is collaborating with many community partners including Harford County Public Schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County and The Albert P. Close Foundation.

To prepare for the author visit and book discussion, all 11 sites of Harford County Public Library will host book discussions for middle schoolers starting September 21 and running through November 15. A schedule of book discussions is available at hcplonline.org. Free copies of the book are available at the libraries, while supplies last.

“Our book discussion with Kate Messner and Carol Frontera is a way to bring families and middle schoolers together to have an open and honest discussion about addiction in our community, said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “‘The Seventh Wish’ is a beautifully written book and highlights an all too common situation faced by many in Harford County.”

Messner is an award-winning author who received the 2010 E.B. White Read Aloud Award for Older Readers for her book, “The Brilliant Fall of Gianna Z.” Her books have also been recognized as New York Times Notable, Junior Library Guild, IndieBound and Bank Street College of Education Best Book selections. She was a middle school teacher for 15 years and earned National Board Certification.

The November 8 event is free and open to the public, and advance registration is requested by visiting hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.