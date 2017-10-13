Harford County Public Library’s 7th annual Comic Con comes to the Bel Air Library Oct. 21

The Harford County Public Library’s 7th annual Comic Con will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Bel Air Library. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., October 12, 2017 — Harford County Public Library’s 7th annual Comic Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue.

All day events at Comic Con include virtual reality exploration, board games, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, retro video games, green screen photo booth and monster makeup. Other activities include crafts, sewing tutorials, trivia, discussion panels, vendors and more. A costume contest with prizes will also be held.

As customers participate in activities throughout the day, they will earn tickets that can be traded in for prizes. Prizes include board games, books, action figures, comics and more.

Special activities include “Geeky Story Time,” 10:15 to 11 a.m.; sewing tutorials, 11 a.m. to noon; “Lightsaber Paper Circuits,” 12 to 1 p.m.; “Nerdy Reads,” 12:15 to 1 p.m.; costume contest, 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.; “Dragon Eyes Craft,” 2 to 3 p.m.; “Indie Comic Creators Panel,” 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.; “Kid Fandom Panel,” 3:30 to 4 p.m.; and trivia, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

All Comic Con activities are free of charge.

