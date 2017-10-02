Harford County’s “SOCKtober” drive continues through Oct. 31

The Harford County government, in partnership with Harford County Public Library, kicked off its “SOCKtober,” socks, hats, mittens, and gloves drive, which continues through Oct. 31. Here are the details provided:

Harford County “SOCKtober” Collection Drive in October to Warm Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 29, 2017) – Warm socks, mittens and hats are greatly needed each winter yet they are among the least often donated to homeless shelters. This October, Harford County government, in partnership with Harford County Public Library, is once again sponsoring “SOCKtober,” a countywide collection drive for new socks, hats, mittens, and gloves of all sizes. The donated items will be distributed to local individuals and families experiencing homelessness, or on the brink of homelessness, and to local veteran’s organizations. Collection boxes will be located in county government buildings, public libraries, and participating businesses from October 1 – 31, 2017.

First developed last year, SOCKtober helps to raise awareness about homelessness in Harford County, and provides items that are in high demand before the cold winter months. Even regular donors of clothing such as coats and pants will usually wear their own socks, hats, and gloves until they have holes and then throw them away. Due to the shortage, homeless individuals are constantly at risk of serious foot disease and, during winter months, in severe danger posed by the cold. In 2016, Harford County Government and its nonprofit partners served 3,213 persons at-risk of, or experiencing, homelessness.

“Harford County citizens gave generously and donated more than 3,500 items during SOCKtober last year,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “These donations brought warmth and a caring message to our neighbors in need. This year, in partnership with Harford County Public Library and community groups, we hope to assist even more families.”

Harford County companies, organizations, and schools that would like to participate in SOCKtober may learn more at www.harfordcountymd.gov/services. Help spread the word by sharing the SOCKtober flier, which can be found on the Facebook pages for Harford County Government and Harford County Community Services.