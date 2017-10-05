Harford Day School celebrates 60 years with a party Nov. 3

Bel Air, MD, September 22, 2017— Harford County’s oldest independent school is celebrating a big birthday this year. In September of 1957 Harford Day School opened its doors to 30 children, marking the realization of a dream of a small group of families who wanted to provide an educational choice for families with young children.

The group was lead by Sara Brumfield, who became the founding headmistress, Mignon Cameron, who taught French and history for 20 years and Sidney Poor, who spent countless hours volunteering. The first president of the board was Pershing Volkart, a banker from Aberdeen, and the first treasurer of the Board was Brodnax Cameron, Sr., a lawyer in Bel Air.

Sixty years later Harford Day has been able to sustain the excellence of its programs and evolve to meet the needs of its students through the dedication and commitment of a talented faculty and committed leadership.

Today, under the guidance of the Head of School, Gray Smith, Ed.D., Harford Day School enrolls 281 boys and girls age three through grade eight. Harford Day has a reputation for graduating smart, well-rounded students who know the value of hard work, perseverance, and teamwork. The graduating class of 2017 had a 100% acceptance rate to their first choice high schools with more than $400,000 offered in merit awards. Presently, Harford Day School employs 49 faculty members along with a full complement of administrators(7) and support staff(6).

Beyond academics, our students have numerous opportunities within the extracurricular choices at Harford Day School. Students can participate in inter-scholastic sports such as Cross Country, Field Hockey, Lacrosse, Soccer, and Tennis. Other after-school options include such interests as Art Club, Chess Club, Concert Chorale, Creative Writing Club, French Club, Engineering and Robotics Club, Martial Arts, Dance, and Theatre. All take place on our 12-acre campus located within the town limits of Bel Air.

To celebrate its 60th birthday, Harford Day School will hosting an “Art under the Stars” party on November 3, 2017. For tickets, please contact Donna Decker at donnadecker@harfordday.org.