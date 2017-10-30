The celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary Oct. 28 attracted nearly 1,200 for a day of activities on the campus. Here are the details provided:

Harford Fest Draws Nearly 1,200 to Celebrate Harford Community College’s 60th Anniversary

Daylong celebration included an open house showcase, children’s activities, interactive presentations, performances

Bel Air, Md., October 28, 2017 — Nearly 1,200 community members attended Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary, on October 28

The day kicked off with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, which raised funds for Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students and brought awareness to the dangers of distracted driving to children and adults alike.

Following the race was an open house showcase of Harford Community College’s academic programs and student services that took place in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena. Upon arrival, guests received a “passport” and were encouraged to have it stamped and turned in to be eligible for various prizes.

Faculty and staff from all credit and continuing education programs were on hand to share interactive presentations and to discuss opportunities for prospective students.

Other activities included a children’s area with bounce houses, hay rides, kite flying and a games area plus a children’s reading area. In addition, there was an outdoor stage with a variety of performances plus demonstrations by the 4-H Dog Club on an agility course.

Throughout the day the Chesapeake Theater showed an oral history documentary about the College, and students in HCC’s Actors Guild performed scenes from “Arsenic and Old Lace.”

Several food trucks were on site and included Chick-fil-A, Smokin Joe’s BBQ and Kona Ice, in addition to food items offered inside the arena.

Harford Community College offers more than 80 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College has been helping Harford Countians achieve their goals since 1957. For more information, visit harford.edu.