Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular race raises more than $25,000 for Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students

The Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular race raised more than $25,000 for Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students Oct. 28. Here are the details provided:

Five Hundred Participate in

Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular

Race raised more than $25,000 for Remembrance Book Scholarships

Bel Air, Md., October 28, 2017 — Five hundred runners and walkers participated in the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, on October 28 at Harford Community College. The race kicked off Harford Fest, Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary community celebration.

More than $25,000 was raised for Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students. Over the nine years the race has been held, nearly $200,000 has been raised for book scholarships.

The race honored the memory of Heather L. Hurd, a history major at Harford Community College from 1998 to 2003, who was killed in 2008 by a distracted driver who was texting.

Elizabeth Tauber was the top female runner, completing the 5K in 20:02. The top male runner was Eric Baranoski, who finished the race in 16:02.

Dianna G. Phillips, Ph.D., president of Harford County College, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman spoke before the race. Amanda Peacock, Miss Atlantic Shores Outstanding Teen 2016 whose platform is distracted driving awareness, sang the National Anthem.

In addition to the 5K, a children’s area featured Mickey Mouse- and Halloween-themed bounce houses, crafts, face painting, a costume contest and more. Children met costumed characters including Batman, The Rose Princess, Thunder Hero, IronBirds’ Ferrous, Chick-fil-A Cow, Chuck E. Cheese and HCC’s mascot, Screech the Owl. Little ones also walked to various stations within the children’s area to pick up Halloween treats.

“The greatest attribute of any community is its sense of caring and coming together to improve the lives of all its citizens,” said Russell Hurd, father of Heather and co-founder of the race. “Our family is deeply honored by the continued outpouring of kindness and support for our efforts to end distracted driving while supporting the wonderful students at Harford Community College.”

Donations are still being accepted at harford.edu/heather.

The Presenting Sponsor is Kent Schwab Allstate Agency. Silver Sponsors are AAA Mid-Atlantic, Cowan Systems, LLC, Enterprise Holdings Foundation and Law Office of Jason Turchin. The Children’s Area Sponsor is Towson University in Northeastern Maryland. Bronze Sponsors include Auto Eurotech, B. Michael & Sons, Barry Glassman – Harford County Government, Bel Air Fast Lube, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Heritage Mazda, In Loving Memory of Kari Ann Burnett, JC Penney, Kollman & Saucier, P.A., Lee Tessier Team of Keller Williams American Premier Realty and Plaza Ford. The Mile Marker Sponsor is Classic Body & Fender. The Finish Line Sponsor is Len the Plumber. Additional sponsors may be found at www.harford.edu/heather.