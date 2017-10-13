The Historical Society of Harford County Inc. offers nighttime hours for research Oct. 25

The Historical Society of Harford County Inc. is experimenting with adjusted hours. Here are the details provided:

The Historical Society of Harford County Inc. is experimenting with adjusted hours and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct 25th for research. Attendance during this event will help determine whether these adjusted hours become permanent. Court records, family history, photographs and research library will be open for independent research, and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Please share and help spread the word!!! Even a simple visit for a tour and show of interest will make a huge mark of interest. The Historical Society of Harford County is at 143 N. Main St., Bel Air. **There is a $5 fee for non-members to conduct research in the facility. Membership: http://harfordhistory.org/membership.php