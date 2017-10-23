Humane Society of Harford County hosts “Second Chance Soiree” fundraiser to benefit its Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals Nov. 17

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a “Second Chance Soiree” fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society’s Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston. Tickets purchased before Nov. 1 are $100. Regular tickets are $125. Here are the details provided:

Together with Honorary Event Chair Harford County Executive Barry Glassman & Event Chairs Amy Hartman, V.M.D. and Moira & Scott McGill, you’re invited to the Second Chance Soiree, a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Harford County’s Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals!

Named after the Greek myth about the phoenix that obtains new life after being regenerated and reborn, the Phoenix Fund was established to give critically injured or ill animals a second chance. Donations for this event will be set aside to pay for costly surgeries, life-saving medications and rehabilitation. With your help, we can give these animals a second chance to heal, get adopted and live out the rest of their lives with a loving, forever family.

To purchase tickets, visit www. http://www.harfordshelter.org/news-events/2017/09/second-chance-soiree/.