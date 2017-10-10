Illusionist Jason Bishop to perform at the Amoss Center Nov. 5

Illusionist Jason Bishop brings his show to the Amoss Center Nov. 5. Here are the details provided:

Illusionist Jason Bishop will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 PM on Sunday, November 5.

One of America’s hottest illusionists with his cutting edge Op-Art and Plasma illusions, Jason Bishop features stunning and unique state-of-the-art magic. Featuring award-winning sleight of hand, exclusive grand illusions and close-up magic, Jason delivers laughs and a world-class array of talents set to an outstanding rock & pop soundtrack.

Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. The show is part of the BGE Family Series.