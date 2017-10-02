Kim Bogris named 2018 President of the Women’s Council of Realtors of Maryland

Kim Bogris of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Harford County office takes the helm of a network of REALTORS® advancing women leaders. Here are the details provided:

Kim Bogris Installed as New President for Women’s Council of Realtors of Maryland

Baltimore, Md. (September 26, 2017) – Kim Bogris, an affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Harford County office, was recently installed as the 2018 President of the Women’s Council of Realtors of Maryland, a network of successful REALTORS®, advancing women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and their communities.

Bogris, who is the team leader of the Bogris and Ball Group in Harford County, specializes in short sale and foreclosures and has over ten years of residential real estate experience. She has earned several accolades recently including the 2014 President’s Award and the 2013 Distinguished Sales Associate both from the Harford County Association of Realtors as well as the 2012 Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Harford County Association of Realtors.

“We are so proud of Kim and know that she will do a stellar job, as she always does, at the helm of the Women’s Council of Realtors of Maryland. Her extensive knowledge of the real estate industry along with her tremendous leadership skills make her a natural for this position,” remarked Shawn Guzzo, regional vice president, Greater Baltimore of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Mid-Atlantic.

A graduate of Rowan College, Bogris resides in Kingsville and enjoys entertaining, visiting vineyards and riding motorcycles in her free time.