Mt Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference is Oct. 21

Mt Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference comes to the Bel Air church 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. Here are the details provided:

Mt Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference is a one-Day event featuring keynote speaker Tracey Tiernan, radio personality from 95.1 SHINE-FM. Tracey will share teachings laced with insight and humor. The day will also include music, drama, comedy, testimonies, and other special additions. The doors open at 8:15. Come early and enjoy our coffee bar, or tea and scones provided by Tea by Two. The registration fee includes a lunch catered by McShane’s. All women age 14 and older are welcome. We invite you to spend the day with us as we learn about God’s “Extravagant Love”.

Bring along a friend, or come and make new friends.

If space permits, walk-in registrations will be available, but not guaranteed lunch.

Tickets are $25. Mt Zion Church – The Tent is at 1643 Churchville Rd

Bel Air, MD 21015. For details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/extravagant-love-womens-conference-tickets-36126810262