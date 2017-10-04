Nine local families nominated for The SUCCESS Project’s 2018 Family of Hope

A local non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk youth and low income adults is considering nine local families for its 2018 Family of Hope honor. Here are the details provided:

Nine Local Families Nominated in the Second Annual SUCCESS Project “Families of Hope Campaign”



The unique “pay it forward” event celebrates the efforts of program participants to become economically self-sufficient while raising funds to help others reach that goal.

The campaign is open for the public to support through October 31.

[Havre de Grace, MD] October 3, 2017—Nine local families struggling to achieve “the American Dream” are about to be recognized for their endeavors. As nominees in the second annual SUCCESS Project Families of Hope Campaign, they are being lauded for their perseverance in striving towards financial independence, and the hope that determination inspires in others. The winning family will be announced at the Celebration of Hope Gala on November 3 at Bulle Rock. The event is open for the public to support via sponsorships, contributions and ticket sales for the Gala. Ticket purchases and donations can be made on the Families of Hope event page.

The nine nominees for the 2017-2018 Families of Hope are: Heidi Grant; Donnissha Moulden and Raymond Blango; Gina Carlotta; Kevin Green; Rebecca Svoboda; Jasmine Gutierez; Raushanah Scott; Natasha Perry and Emma Densmore. Read more about the nominees on the SUCCESS Project website.

The candidates are raising funds to support SUCCESS Project programs which help financially challenged families. Each nominee has also set a personal goal that will further their own efforts to become economically self-sufficient. At the end of the nine-week campaign, contestants will elect one of their peers to be the 2018 Family of Hope and all will receive a stipend towards their goal.

Chrystal Morris and her son earned the Family of Hope title last year. She says, “The Families of Hope campaign gave my family the means to have repairs completed on our vehicle so that we have reliable transportation–a critical part of achieving financial independence. But more importantly, participating gave us the chance to spread the word about the SUCCESS Project and the services it provides. I was glad to play a role in supporting the important work of this program because I know firsthand the difference it can make in a life.”

The SUCCESS Project Executive Director Nicki Biggs says, “The Families of Hope campaign is all about celebrating the willpower of those who continue to strive for success even in the face of adversity. Each of our contestants has set an example by maintaining an optimistic attitude and continually taking the necessary steps to become economically self-sufficient. This event is an opportunity to celebrate and reward their achievements while also enabling us to assist even more families.”

About The SUCCESS Project (www.theupwardclimb.org)

The “SUCCESS” in The SUCCESS Project stands for “Supporting the Upward Climb to Continued Economic Self-Sufficiency.” The mission of the non-profit is to provide at-risk youth and low-income adults with services that teach life skills and encourage personal economic independence. The program is free and provides case management and referral services in the following areas: education, job training, employment opportunities, health care, financial education, credit counseling, home ownership, career advancement, transportation, life skills and entrepreneurship.

About the Families of Hope Campaign (http://theupwardclimb.org/families-of-hope.html)

The Families of Hope is a publicity campaign and fundraiser that started in 2016. Contestants set specific financial goals and work to meet those goals through fundraising activities. Half of all proceeds are used to enhance and expand SUCCESS Project programs, workshops and events.