Robin Luxon takes on role as senior vice president for corporate planning, marketing and business development for University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has promoted Robin Luxon to senior vice president for corporate planning, marketing and business development.

Luxon has been a member of the UM UCH leadership team for the past 18 years, serving in a variety of roles to advance clinical service lines including the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center on the Bel Air campus.

Most recently, she served as the vice president for planning, marketing and business development. She has led numerous initiatives, including the complex regulatory requirements for UM UCH’s Vision 2020 plans which include expansion of the Bel Air campus and the building of a new medical campus in Havre de Grace.

In addition, she has been instrumental in the opening of several urgent care centers in the community in partnership with Choice One.

“Robin Luxon has been a key contributor to the success of UM UCH for nearly 20 years,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president and CEO of UM UCH. “Robin’s leadership and expertise will help us considerably as we continue our journey toward Vision 2020.”

Luxon received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She has also earned a Certificate of Professional Development from the Wharton School Aresty Institute of Executive Education. She is a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives and a graduate of Harford Leadership Academy.

Active in the Harford County community, Luxon has served on the boards of several civic and professional organizations. Currently she is a member of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board and serves on the boards of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Harford Leadership Academy and Havre de Grace Alliance, Inc.