“Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” comes to the Amoss Center Oct. 28

A Bee Gees tribute band brings “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Here are the details provided:

Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees at the Amoss Center in October

Encompassing more than five decades of legendary music and the distinctive vocal sound of the Bee Gees at their very best, Stayin Alive offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the music that ensured the Bee Gees’ place as one of the most loved bands of all times. This talented tribute band performs all the classic hits live including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and many more. It’s an evening of music that will have you dancin’ in the aisles! Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

