“Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts Nov. 3

The “Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts is 7 PM – 10 PM Nov. 3 at Dancing with Friends Studio, 3036 Churchville Road, Churchville. Here are the details provided:

“Step Out for A Night of Dancing” is a fundraising event held at Dancing with Friends Studio to support the Maryland Center for the Arts, a nonprofit in Harford County dedicated to building a visual and performing arts center to nurture the community in creative and collaborative experiences in the arts. The fundraising event will have dance lessons, social dancing, special ballroom showcase, and light refreshments. Event tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Donate to support MCA by mailing a check made payable to Maryland Center for the Arts at PO Box 687 Bel Air, MD 21014, or donate online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Business sponsorships for “Step Out for a Night of Dancing” are available. Learn more at mdcenterforthearts.org or call the Maryland Center for the Arts at 443-567-5216.