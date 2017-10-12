Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 13-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Town of Bel Air Film Festival Saturday through Tuesday, and both the Harford Plein Air Quick Draw Competition and the Havre de Grace Oktoberfest on Saturday.

Friday, Oct. 13

“Tuck Everlasting The Musical” at Havre de Grace Opera House, October 6-8, 13-15

Scottfield Theatre Company presents “Tuck Everlasting The Musical” October 6-8, 13-15 at the Havre de Grace Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. Children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. Showtimes are Oct 6 & 13, 8 PM,, Oct 7 & 14, 8 PM, Oct 8 & 15, 2 PM. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tuck-everlasting-the-musical/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Town of Bel Air Film Festival, Oct. 14-17

The Town of Bel Air Film Festival comes to the Bel Air Armory October 14-17. The festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to gather together in a historic venue to view films that inspire and give a glimpse into the human experience. Advance tickets are on sale beginning October 2nd, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm, at the Town of Bel Air Department of Economic Development located in the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. For more information, visit www.TownOfBelAirFilmFestival.com or call 410-838-0584 or send an e-mail to economicdevelopment@belairmd.org. Check us out on Facebook.

Harford Plein Air Quick Draw Competition, Oct. 14

The Harford Plein Air Quick Draw Competition comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14. Register for the two-hour outdoor event at the Harford Plein Air Booth at Bel Air Farmers Market 8-8:45 a.m. Fees: Adults: $15, Youth: $5. Painting will take place in designated areas in Bel Air from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. An Award Ceremony and Art Sale on Office Street next to the Harford County Courthouse will immediately follow the event. For details, visit https://www.mdcenterforthearts.org/.

Havre de Grace Oktoberfest, Oct. 14

Havre de Grace Oktoberfest is noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Frank J. Hutchins Park, 164 Congress Ave. This year’s event will feature authentic German food, beer, wine, and desserts. German music will be performed by Enzian Volkstanzgruppe, and accordion player Don Bitterlich. German merchandise and craft vendors will also be set up at the event, as well as a kid zone and moon bounce. Any vendor interested in participating in this year’s event is asked to call the Havre de Grace Visitor Center at (410) 939-2100. Proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profits. Last year, approximately 3,000 people attended Havre de Grace Oktoberfest. “We look forward to this event growing each year,” said Mayor William T. Martin. “It’s a great time to catch up with old friends and welcome new visitors to our city.” Admission is free.



Fall Fairie Festival, Oct. 14 and 15

The Fall Fairie Festival Autumn of Imagination comes to Camp Ramblewood in Darlington Oct. 14 and 15. The Fall Faire Festival Autumn of Imagination entertainment line up includes Frenchy & The Punk, Naked Jungle (members of Telesma), and Wild Hymns, with more announcements to be posted soon! The Fall Fairie Festival will feature fun, seasonal activities such as pumpkin painting, bobbing for apples, scarecrow making, and many more fall related surprises! Festival hours are 10 AM – 6 PM Oct. 14 and 10 AM – 6 PM Oct. 15. Tickets are $15 Adult general admission at the gate / $12 in advance, $32 for the family 4-pack (2 adult & 2 child), $5 child. Parking prices are 3 people and under per car = $10 to park, 4 people and over per car = $5 to park. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130687707526942/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 14

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Oct. 14

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 15

American Legion Harford Post 39 gun show, Oct. 15

The American Legion Harford Post 39 is hosting a gun show fundraiser to support military veterans Oct. 15. The event starts at 9 a.m. and features pit beef, ham and turkey. Admission is $6. American Legion Harford Post 39 is at 500 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. For details, call 410-838-2603.

Coming next . . .

Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at HCC, Oct. 19-22 Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre presents Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at the Chesapeake Theater on October 19 and 20 at 7 PM, October 21 at 3 and 7 PM, and October 22 at 12 Noon and 4 PM. Tickets for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween are $20 for Magic Circle, $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for patrons age 17 and younger and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Magic Circle tickets include a preferred seat in the center section, a post-show meet-and-greet with photo opportunity, and a special treat. Bel Air Haunts and History Tour, Oct. 21 The Bel Air Haunts and History Tour combines haunting stories with local history on Oct. 21. Tickets are $10 and proceeds support LASOS, Inc., a Bel Air-based nonprofit organization focused on literacy and youth mentoring. For details visit: http://ow.ly/Q8NY30fj4Z6 Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21 The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the store at 1013 Beards Hill Road. The event is for families with children in 5th grade and younger. Come in costume and enjoy decorated vehicles, giveaways, candy and a costume parade. For more details, call 443-567-7698.

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, Oct. 28

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road White Hall on Saturday October 28th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-2311 or 717-382-4319 Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Harford Community College is hosting Harford Fest to celebrate its 60th anniversary Oct. 28. The day of events starts with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and includes activities for kids, a showcase of the college’s programs, food, dramatic performances, live music and tethered balloon rides. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For details visit: ow.ly/mWK630fA5cJ Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, will be held Saturday, October 28, at Harford Community College. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular kicks off Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary featuring an open house showcase, children’s activities and games, performances, hot-air balloon (weather permitting), food trucks and more. For details, visit ow.ly/OYlb30frUjL. Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28 Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat returns 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume Contest is at 11 am in the parking lot in front of RITE AID in the Festival at Bel Air, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. Assembly starts at 10:30 a.m. Top prize for best costume is $150. The event is free. All children in costume receive CANDY & TRICK-OR-TREAT BAGS, FREE — courtesy of the Festival at Bel Air merchants. No advance registration or reservations required — JUST COME AND HAVE A GREAT TIME! Special costumed character guests will be on hand for photo-ops. BADC Parents’ Association’s 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 4 The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Illusionist Jason Bishop performs at the Amoss Center, Nov. 5 Illusionist Jason Bishop will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 PM on Sunday, November 5. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit http://ow.ly/dfl530fMZR8. Walking While Black Film Screening at Harford Community College, Nov. 9 Harford Community College is hosting a film screening and discussion with filmmaker A. J. Ali of Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thursday, November 9, at 12:30 and 6:30 PM in the Student Center, Room 243. Ali will be at both screenings and will be joined by a panel of community residents. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Walking While Black, a film by A. J. Ali and Errol Webber, examines how to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community. As minority communities face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. This conflict can only be broken by finding common ground with each other, while explaining that L. O. V. E. Is The Answer. LEARN about your community and the people within it. OPEN your heart to the humanity in the community. VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution. EMPOWER others to do the same. Sponsored by Soar2Success, Together We Will – Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, and the Harford Community College Student Organization, Voices for Racial Change. Our goal is to make all materials and services accessible. If you need disability-related accommodations to participate, please contact the Office of Student Activities at 443 412-2224 at least 10 calendar days in advance. Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2