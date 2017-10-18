Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 19-22)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air Thursday, Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre’s presentation of Harriet’s Happiest Halloween Thursday through Sunday and Mt. Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference on Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Girls Night Out in downtown Bel Air, Oct. 19



Girls Night Out kick off begins at 5pm at the Brought to you by Jeffrey Horowitz, MD , Girls Night Out was created to encourage women of all ages to shop, dine and explore in historic Downtown Bel Air enjoying extended shopping hours in the various specialty boutiques and dining in the restaurants and pubs.Girls Night Out kick off begins at 5pm at the Harford Artists Association (37 N Main Street) with music and wine! Shop at a participating retailer and/or boutique during GNO hours and receive a 10% OFF coupon to a participating restaurant or pub! Coupons can only be acquired from participating retailers during the days and hours of GNO. Coupons can be redeemed at participating restaurants and pubs starting GNO evening until Sunday evening at restaurant closing hours. The link for a complete list of participating retailers, restaurants and pubs is below. http://belairmaryland.org/ girls-night-out/ It is truly a great time to grab your girlfriends and come to Downtown Bel Air for this fun shopping and dining experience! Plenty of free parking is available along Main and Bond Streets and in the Hickory Avenue Parking Garage.

Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at HCC, Oct. 19-22

Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre presents Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at the Chesapeake Theater on October 19 and 20 at 7 PM, October 21 at 3 and 7 PM, and October 22 at 12 Noon and 4 PM. Tickets for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween are $20 for Magic Circle, $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for patrons age 17 and younger and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Magic Circle tickets include a preferred seat in the center section, a post-show meet-and-greet with photo opportunity, and a special treat.

Friday, Oct. 20

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 20

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 20

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 21

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Oct. 21

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Mt Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference, Oct. 21

Mt Zion’s 10th Annual Women’s Conference comes to the Bel Air church 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. The conference is a one-Day event featuring keynote speaker Tracey Tiernan, radio personality from 95.1 SHINE-FM. Tracey will share teachings laced with insight and humor. The day will also include music, drama, comedy, testimonies, and other special additions. The doors open at 8:15. Come early and enjoy our coffee bar, or tea and scones provided by Tea by Two. The registration fee includes a lunch catered by McShane’s. All women age 14 and older are welcome. We invite you to spend the day with us as we learn about God’s “Extravagant Love”. Bring along a friend, or come and make new friends. If space permits, walk-in registrations will be available, but not guaranteed lunch. Tickets are $25. Mt Zion Church – The Tent is at 1643 Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. For details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/extravagant-love-womens-conference-tickets-36126810262

Harford County Public Library’s 7th annual Comic Con, Oct. 21

Harford County Public Library’s 7th annual Comic Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. For details, visit ow.ly/I5BF30fRWoh

Bel Air Haunts and History Tour, Oct. 21

The Bel Air Haunts and History Tour combines haunting stories with local history on Oct. 21. Tickets are $10 and proceeds support LASOS, Inc., a Bel Air-based nonprofit organization focused on literacy and youth mentoring. For details visit: http://ow.ly/Q8NY30fj4Z6

Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21

The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the store at 1013 Beards Hill Road. The event is for families with children in 5th grade and younger. Come in costume and enjoy decorated vehicles, giveaways, candy and a costume parade. For more details, call 443-567-7698.

Halloween Kids Yoga, Oct. 21

Mama Bear Yoga-Harford and Love Evolution Studio are hosting a Halloween Kids Yoga event 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 21 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. Join us for a kids’ Halloween practice with Mama Bear Yoga. This class is suitable for ages 6-12. Parents are welcome to stay but not required. Enjoy a walk thru Main Street while the kids do their thing! Come in costume or Halloween flair! Reserve your space online. $15 per child. Our kids’ yoga class will improve strength, flexibility, and coordination. Children will learn self-respect and respect for others with the practice of fun and challenging poses, partner and group poses, lots of yoga games as well as centering breathing techniques to improve focus. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2009342682613684/?

Sunday, Oct. 22

Tudor Hall tours, Oct. 22

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth‬ and ‪John Wilkes Booth on Sunday, October 22‬. Tours start at 1 pm and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.c om. For other tour dates go tohttp:// spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot .com/

Coming next . . .

Nighttime research hours offered at The Historical Society of Harford County, Oct. 25 The Historical Society of Harford County Inc. is experimenting with adjusted hours and will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct 25th for research. Attendance during this event will help determine whether these adjusted hours become permanent. Court records, family history, photographs and research library will be open for independent research, and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Please share and help spread the word!!! Even a simple visit for a tour and show of interest will make a huge mark of interest. The Historical Society of Harford County is at 143 N. Main St., Bel Air. **There is a $5 fee for non-members to conduct research in the facility. Membership: http://harfordhistory.org/membership.php

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, Oct. 28

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road White Hall on Saturday October 28th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-2311 or 717-382-4319 Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Harford Community College is hosting Harford Fest to celebrate its 60th anniversary Oct. 28. The day of events starts with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and includes activities for kids, a showcase of the college’s programs, food, dramatic performances, live music and tethered balloon rides. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For details visit: ow.ly/mWK630fA5cJ Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, will be held Saturday, October 28, at Harford Community College. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular kicks off Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary featuring an open house showcase, children’s activities and games, performances, hot-air balloon (weather permitting), food trucks and more. For details, visit ow.ly/OYlb30frUjL. “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” comes to the Amoss Center Oct. 28 A Bee Gees tribute band brings “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28 Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat returns 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume Contest is at 11 am in the parking lot in front of RITE AID in the Festival at Bel Air, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. Assembly starts at 10:30 a.m. Top prize for best costume is $150. The event is free. All children in costume receive CANDY & TRICK-OR-TREAT BAGS, FREE — courtesy of the Festival at Bel Air merchants. No advance registration or reservations required — JUST COME AND HAVE A GREAT TIME! Special costumed character guests will be on hand for photo-ops. Empowerment Workshop with Coral, Oct. 28 Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Empowerment Workshop with Coral at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This special workshop is designed to find inner strength and learn tools to empower yourself on and off your yoga mat! Through meditation, movement and self reflection unlock the inner strength that is inside of you. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130081547717249/?. BADC Parents’ Association’s 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 4 The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Illusionist Jason Bishop performs at the Amoss Center, Nov. 5 Illusionist Jason Bishop will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 PM on Sunday, November 5. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit http://ow.ly/dfl530fMZR8. Walking While Black Film Screening at Harford Community College, Nov. 9 Harford Community College is hosting a film screening and discussion with filmmaker A. J. Ali of Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thursday, November 9, at 12:30 and 6:30 PM in the Student Center, Room 243. Ali will be at both screenings and will be joined by a panel of community residents. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Walking While Black, a film by A. J. Ali and Errol Webber, examines how to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community. As minority communities face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. This conflict can only be broken by finding common ground with each other, while explaining that L. O. V. E. Is The Answer. LEARN about your community and the people within it. OPEN your heart to the humanity in the community. VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution. EMPOWER others to do the same. Sponsored by Soar2Success, Together We Will – Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, and the Harford Community College Student Organization, Voices for Racial Change. Our goal is to make all materials and services accessible. If you need disability-related accommodations to participate, please contact the Office of Student Activities at 443 412-2224 at least 10 calendar days in advance. Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com. Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby at Love Evolution Studio, Nov. 19 Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This will be an informative and exciting workshop that will allow you to explore the foundations of arm balancing. After this workshop you will have a deeper understanding of alignment and technique. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1822786714718390/.

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2