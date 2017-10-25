Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest at Harford Community College on Saturday, Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat also Saturday and a hike on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 27

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 27

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 28

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Oct. 28

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, Oct. 28

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road White Hall on Saturday October 28th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-2311 or 717-382-4319 Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Harford Community College is hosting Harford Fest to celebrate its 60th anniversary Oct. 28. The day of events starts with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and includes activities for kids, a showcase of the college’s programs, food, dramatic performances, live music and tethered balloon rides. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For details visit: ow.ly/mWK630fA5cJ Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, will be held Saturday, October 28, at Harford Community College. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular kicks off Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary featuring an open house showcase, children’s activities and games, performances, hot-air balloon (weather permitting), food trucks and more. For details, visit ow.ly/OYlb30frUjL. “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” comes to the Amoss Center Oct. 28 A Bee Gees tribute band brings “Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees” to the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28 Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat returns 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume Contest is at 11 am in the parking lot in front of RITE AID in the Festival at Bel Air, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. Assembly starts at 10:30 a.m. Top prize for best costume is $150. The event is free. All children in costume receive CANDY & TRICK-OR-TREAT BAGS, FREE — courtesy of the Festival at Bel Air merchants. No advance registration or reservations required — JUST COME AND HAVE A GREAT TIME! Special costumed character guests will be on hand for photo-ops. Trick or treat in downtown Bel Air, Oct. 28 Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting a Trick or Treat event at downtown businesses from noon to 2 p.m. October 28. Look for orange jack-o-lanterns to find participating businesses. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/DowntownBelAir/photos/a.284322142270.151465.238251077270/10154691093887271/?type=3&theater Empowerment Workshop with Coral, Oct. 28 Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Empowerment Workshop with Coral at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This special workshop is designed to find inner strength and learn tools to empower yourself on and off your yoga mat! Through meditation, movement and self reflection unlock the inner strength that is inside of you. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130081547717249/?.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Ma and Pa Trail hike, Oct. 29

Come and join members of the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail Inc. to learn more about the proposed link of the Ma and Pa Trail from Bel Air to Forest Hill. It’s in the works! On October 29 at 1:00 PM, we will have a short update on the plans for the Trail Connection. We will bus to the Blake’s Venture Trailhead in Forest Hill from the Williams Street Trailhead and then follow the proposed “Missing Link” back to Bel Air. Please bring water for your hike and note that you may get your feet wet as this is not a paved trail and there are a few streams to cross. Follow our “In the News” Link to read the article in the Baltimore Sun about this event. Check out our web site to keep up to date at: www.mapatrail.org

Coming next . . .

“Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts, Nov. 3 The “Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts is 7 PM – 10 PM Nov. 3 at Dancing with Friends Studio, 3036 Churchville Road, Churchville. “Step Out for A Night of Dancing” is a fundraising event held at Dancing with Friends Studio to support the Maryland Center for the Arts, a nonprofit in Harford County dedicated to building a visual and performing arts center to nurture the community in creative and collaborative experiences in the arts. The fundraising event will have dance lessons, social dancing, special ballroom showcase, and light refreshments. Event tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Donate to support MCA by mailing a check made payable to Maryland Center for the Arts at PO Box 687 Bel Air, MD 21014, or donate online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Business sponsorships for “Step Out for a Night of Dancing” are available. Learn more at mdcenterforthearts.org or call the Maryland Center for the Arts at 443-567-5216. BADC Parents’ Association’s 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 4 The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Illusionist Jason Bishop performs at the Amoss Center, Nov. 5 Illusionist Jason Bishop will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 PM on Sunday, November 5. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit http://ow.ly/dfl530fMZR8. Walking While Black Film Screening at Harford Community College, Nov. 9 Harford Community College is hosting a film screening and discussion with filmmaker A. J. Ali of Walking While Black:L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thursday, November 9, at 12:30 and 6:30 PM in the Student Center, Room 243. Ali will be at both screenings and will be joined by a panel of community residents. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Walking While Black, a film by A. J. Ali and Errol Webber, examines how to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community. As minority communities face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. This conflict can only be broken by finding common ground with each other, while explaining that L. O. V. E. Is The Answer. LEARN about your community and the people within it. OPEN your heart to the humanity in the community. VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution. EMPOWER others to do the same. Sponsored by Soar2Success, Together We Will – Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, and the Harford Community College Student Organization, Voices for Racial Change. Our goal is to make all materials and services accessible. If you need disability-related accommodations to participate, please contact the Office of Student Activities at 443 412-2224 at least 10 calendar days in advance. Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Humane Society of Harford County’s Second Chance Soiree fundraiser, Nov. 17

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a “Second Chance Soiree” fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society’s Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston. Tickets purchased before Nov. 1 are $100. Regular tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, visit www. http://www.harfordshelter.org/news-events/2017/09/second-chance-soiree/.

Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby at Love Evolution Studio, Nov. 19 Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This will be an informative and exciting workshop that will allow you to explore the foundations of arm balancing. After this workshop you will have a deeper understanding of alignment and technique. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1822786714718390/.

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2