Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 6-8)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, the Scottfield Theatre Company’s presentation of “Tuck Everlasting The Musical” at the Havre de Grace Opera House Friday through Sunday and a Veterans Resource Fair at the Bel Air Armory on Saturday.

Friday, Oct. 6

“Tuck Everlasting The Musical” at Havre de Grace Opera House, October 6-8, 13-15

Scottfield Theatre Company presents “Tuck Everlasting The Musical” October 6-8, 13-15 at the Havre de Grace Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. Children’s classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. Showtimes are Oct 6 & 13, 8 PM,, Oct 7 & 14, 8 PM, Oct 8 & 15, 2 PM. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tuck-everlasting-the-musical/

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Bel Air, Oct. 6

Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays is 5 PM – 8 PM Oct. 6 The event features local live music, brought to you by Music Land Store, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Alter Ego, Pit beef from Main Street Tower,

Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc. and Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA). Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/ first-fridays/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 6

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 6

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Oct. 7

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Oct. 7

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Veterans Resource Fair Saturday, Oct. 7

In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans and their families on Saturday, October 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. This free event will be a one-stop-shop for information about benefits, jobs, housing, and educational opportunities for veterans. Exhibitors will feature family-friendly, interactive demonstrations including mechanical horse rides, a trained service dog, 3-D printing, and virtual reality experiences. Veteran-owned Mission BBQ will provide free sandwiches, compliments of Harford County government. This is the second annual resource fair hosted by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. Get in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov or call 410-638-3523.

Sunday, Oct. 8

The Belle Aire Market, Oct. 8

The Belle Aire Market returns to Office Street in Downtown Bel Air 9 AM – 2 PM Oct. 8. The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by The Mill of Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Street to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! More infomation, including vendors applications, can be found here http://belairmaryland.org/ belle-aire-market/.

Coming next . . .

The Highlands School 5K walk/run, Oct. 9 The Highlands School is hosting a 5K walk/run Oct. 9 at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 10:15 a.m. and a brunch at 11:15 am. Entry fee is $45. To register, visit https://www.highlandsschool.net/thebigevent. Registration deadline is Oct. 2. The Maryland Golf & Country Clubs is at 1335 East MacPhail Road in Bel Air. Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Oct. 10 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com. HCPS College & Career Fair, Oct. 11 Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. For details, visit http://ow.ly/L1s630fAHpx. Town of Bel Air Film Festival, Oct. 14-17 The Town of Bel Air Film Festival comes to the Bel Air Armory October 14-17. The festival provides a unique opportunity for the community to gather together in a historic venue to view films that inspire and give a glimpse into the human experience. Advance tickets are on sale beginning October 2nd, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am-4:30 pm, at the Town of Bel Air Department of Economic Development located in the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main Street. For more information, visit www.TownOfBelAirFilmFestival.com or call 410-838-0584 or send an e-mail to economicdevelopment@belairmd.org. Check us out on Facebook. Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at HCC, Oct. 19-22 Harford Community College’s Harford Dance Theatre presents Harriet’s Happiest Halloween at the Chesapeake Theater on October 19 and 20 at 7 PM, October 21 at 3 and 7 PM, and October 22 at 12 Noon and 4 PM. Tickets for Harriet’s Happiest Halloween are $20 for Magic Circle, $16 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for patrons age 17 and younger and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Magic Circle tickets include a preferred seat in the center section, a post-show meet-and-greet with photo opportunity, and a special treat. Bel Air Haunts and History Tour, Oct. 21 The Bel Air Haunts and History Tour combines haunting stories with local history on Oct. 21. Tickets are $10 and proceeds support LASOS, Inc., a Bel Air-based nonprofit organization focused on literacy and youth mentoring. For details visit: http://ow.ly/Q8NY30fj4Z6 Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21 The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the store at 1013 Beards Hill Road. The event is for families with children in 5th grade and younger. Come in costume and enjoy decorated vehicles, giveaways, candy and a costume parade. For more details, call 443-567-7698.

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, Oct. 28

Fall Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church 3046 Ayres Chapel Road White Hall on Saturday October 28th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-2311 or 717-382-4319 Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Harford Community College is hosting Harford Fest to celebrate its 60th anniversary Oct. 28. The day of events starts with the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and includes activities for kids, a showcase of the college’s programs, food, dramatic performances, live music and tethered balloon rides. The event is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For details visit: ow.ly/mWK630fA5cJ Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular and Harford Fest, Oct. 28 Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, presented by the Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, will be held Saturday, October 28, at Harford Community College. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular kicks off Harford Fest, a daylong celebration of Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary featuring an open house showcase, children’s activities and games, performances, hot-air balloon (weather permitting), food trucks and more. For details, visit ow.ly/OYlb30frUjL. Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28 Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat returns 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume Contest is at 11 am in the parking lot in front of RITE AID in the Festival at Bel Air, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. Assembly starts at 10:30 a.m. Top prize for best costume is $150. The event is free. All children in costume receive CANDY & TRICK-OR-TREAT BAGS, FREE — courtesy of the Festival at Bel Air merchants. No advance registration or reservations required — JUST COME AND HAVE A GREAT TIME! Special costumed character guests will be on hand for photo-ops. BADC Parents’ Association’s 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 4 The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2