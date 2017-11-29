Ballet Chesapeake performs “The Nutcracker” at Towson University Dec. 9 & 10

Ballet Chesapeake brings the magic of the holiday season to life with its presenation of “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre Dec. 9 and 10. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. The performance features guest prinicipal dancers of the New York City Ballet. Tickets are $19-$25 and can be purchased at balletchesapeake.ticketleap.com.

Ballet Chesapeake is the premier classical and contemporary dance company in Harford County and the Northern Maryland region. The company is composed of dedicated pre-professionals who audition each year and commit to a rigorous schedule of technique classes, rehearsals, and ballet performances.

For details, visit https://balletchesapeake.org.