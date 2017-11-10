The Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” Nov. 16-18

The Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-18 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St. in Bel Air. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

When several actors are murdered during opening night performance, the remaining thespians must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery and stay alive long enough to get their curtain calls. Don’t miss this hilarious comedy mystery farce!