Greater Bel Air Community Foundation raises more than $60,000 at 16th Annual Golf Classic

The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation raised $60,390 at its annual golf classic last month. Here are the details provided:

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation Raises More Than $60,000 at 16th Annual Golf Tournament

Joseph F. Snee, Jr., receives the Thomas P. Broumel Memorial Award

Bel Air, Md., November 22, 2017 — Greater Bel Air Community Foundation raised $60,390 during its 16th Annual Golf Classic on October 2 at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs.

The funds raised by the golf tournament will be given back to the community through grants awarded by the foundation to nonprofits.

A special award was presented at the tournament. The Thomas P. Broumel Memorial Award was given to Joseph F. Snee, Jr., a leading real estate and development attorney in Harford County who has long been involved in a variety of local nonprofit and community efforts.

The award is presented annually to a member of the Harford County community who exemplifies Broumel’s enduring service and commitment to the community to make it a better place to live, work and play.

Broumel served the community as chief of police for the Town of Bel Air; chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department; and state fire marshal. He also served as a member of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Department, the Harford County Farm Fair and was chairman of the Planning Board and vice-chairman of the Town of Bel Air Commissioners. Broumel was also on the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation’s board.

As for tournament play, the first place team, representing Howard County Recreation and Parks, was comprised of Phil Bryan, Mike Blevins, Adam Wienchowski and Paul Mauer. Joe Snee placed closest to pin, Darrell Hunt was tops for the men’s long drive and Lorrie Schenning for the women’s long drive.

“We are very pleased that our sponsors and players made our 16th annual golf tournament a huge success. The money raised goes directly back into the community for worthwhile projects,” said Bill Cox, president of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation.

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation was founded in 1998 and supports capital projects that improve Bel Air and the surrounding community. Since its founding, Greater Bel Air Community Foundation has awarded $833,446 in grants benefiting Harford County Public Schools, Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Historical Society of Harford County, The John Carroll School, Cedar Lane Sports Foundation, Bel Air Library, Annie’s Foundation, Rockfield Foundation, SARC, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and more. For more information, visit gbacf.org.