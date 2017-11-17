Harford County Public Library Foundation raises more than $100,000 at annual gala

The Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 13th annual gala, “La La Library An Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $100,000 the evening of November 4 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., November 17, 2017 — Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 13th annual gala, “La La Library An Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $100,000 the evening of November 4 at the Abingdon Library.

The funds raised will be used to support Harford County Public Library’s STREAM initiatives, Summer Reading Challenge, Winter Reading, author discussions and speaker series, purchase of new materials and other innovative initiatives.

Special guests included Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and his wife, Debi; Delegate Teresa Reilly; Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes and his wife, Amber, director of Community Services for Harford County; Alex M. Allman, chair of the Harford County Public Library board of trustees and Mark DiBerardino, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

The evening’s theme, “La La Library,” focused on the timeless and classic “Old Hollywood” song and dance days. Music was provided by Moods Swings. The honorary chairs of the gala were The Kelly Group’s Bryan and Katherine Kelly.

The extensive menu featured hors d’oeuvres and stations provided by Laurrapin Catering and with desserts from Flavor Cupcakery, Jarrettsville Creamery, Klein’s ShopRite, LaCakerie and Wegmans. Specialty drinks, microbrews, a bourbon and whiskey bar and gourmet coffee/tea were provided by Jim’s BottleWorks and Coffee Coffee.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins, Harford County’s Register of Wills, and was assisted by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The auction featured a VIP trip to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby; a Hearts on Fire, a one-carat diamond necklace; a farm-to-table dinner for 10 at the Liriodendron; tickets to Harford County’s top galas and events in 2018; a girls’ day out; tickets and parking for the Orioles’ opening day in 2018 plus dinner and an overnight stay; a child’s birthday party in the Children’s Department of the Bel Air Library; and the naming a street in the Town of Bel Air.

Guests enjoyed performances by the Upper Chesapeake Chorus and Ballet Chesapeake.

“This year’s gala was a magical evening,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Harford County Public Library is so fortunate to have strong support from the community. Thanks to the generosity of our friends at ‘La La Library,’ we will continue to support a wide range of programs and resources including new technologies, community outreach and STEM programs plus innovative new spaces and collections that will offer customers of all ages the opportunity to explore, create, discuss and learn.”

Presenting sponsors were Klein’s Family Markets, Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts, Saxon’s Diamond Centers, Waste Industries and Wegmans. Headlining Sponsors were The Daily Record, Events by I Did it Myself, Frank Hajek & Associates, P.A., Hart to Heart Transportation, I95 Business, The Kelly Group, Laurrapin Catering, M&T Bank and Web IXI.

Premier Sponsors were APGFCU, Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, Comcast, Express Employment Professionals, Freedom Federal Credit Union, The Ground Floor at Harford, Harford Mutual, Huether-McClelland Foundation, Jones Junction, Joseph’s, Keene Dodge, Manns Woodward Studios, Oak Contracting LLC, PNC Bank, Revolution Event Design and Production ,Wells Fargo Advisors and WSMT Insurance.

Supporting Sponsors were Absolute ISI, Dr. William and Mrs. Carol Allen, Bel Air Friends of HCPL, CEM, Chesapeake Employers Insurance, Coffee Coffee, 1st Mariner Bank, Greater Harford Committee, Mark & Mary Hastler, Library Interiors, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli, The Liriodendron Foundation, NVS Salon, People’s Bank, Rainbow International Restoration, Phil Romm Consulting, Spa on the Boulevard, Thompson Moving Inc., Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, Al Williamson and Christine Roberts, and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

Contributing Sponsors were Baker & Taylor, Boyle Buick GMC, Mayor Susan & Steve Burdette, Clifton Larson Allen, Bill & Paige Cox, East Shore Sound, Elegant Restoration, Inc., Ellin & Tucker, Ferrell Fuel, Flavor Cupcakery, Forest Hill Health & Rehab Center, Geoffrey Groman, Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Al & Gail Jackson, Jarrettsville Federal, LaCakerie, Maryland Spine Institute, MediaWise, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Pairings Bistro, PK Law, Point Breeze Credit Union, Rich & Rich, Salon Marielle, Sengstacke & Evans, LLC, Streett Hopkins Real Estate, Town of Bel Air, United Way of Central Maryland, 970 WAMD and Lou and Linda Wienecke.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.