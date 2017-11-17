The five newest members of the Hosanna School Museum’s board of directors were installed at a recent luncheon where retiring board members’ accomplishments were also recognized. Here are the details provided:

Hosanna School Museum Welcomes Five New Board Members

Museum also recognizes accomplishments of retiring board members

Darlington, Md, November 16, 2017 — Hosanna School Museum, celebrating its 150th anniversary as the first Freedmen’s Bureau school in Harford County, welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Dwayne Adams, Linda Gordon Gilmore, Ramona Golden, Charlotte Jones and Trish Gordon McCown. They were installed at a luncheon on October 21 in the museum’s Berkley Room.

Adams is the business manager at Baltimore City Public Schools, Department of Chief Financial Officer, School-Based Division. He is a proven leader with 20 years of administrative and managerial experience in the nonprofit sector and is an innovative administrator experienced in maximizing revenues, operational improvements and cutting operational expenses for cost effectiveness and efficiency.

Golden serves as an inventory management specialist for the Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC), Power and Environmental Directorate (PED) at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Gilmore is the business solutions manager for the Office of Workforce Development at the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing & Regulation. In this role, she works closely with local economic development officials, company CEOs and senior leadership to facilitate the creation and retention of jobs and increase capital investment across Maryland.

Jones, a longtime resident of Harford County, has more than 25 years of career experience implementing, developing and supporting system applications in the health care, education and residential management industries. She is currently employed as an administrative assistant in the property management industry and is an independent contractor for a business seeking to automate its operations.

McCown is the associate director of veterans affairs at the Maryland Higher Education Commission. She serves as the state’s coordinator for the Maryland State Approving Agency for Veterans Education Benefits administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Also at the luncheon five retiring board members were recognized for their service: Joyce Bransford Byrd, Doris Carey, Joyce Galsby, Barbara Mobarak and Christine Tolbert.

Tolbert was the first woman to serve on the Hosanna School Museum board, ultimately serving as board president and later executive director, contributing a total of 37 years. She initiated the preservation of both Hosanna School and McComas Institute in the 1980s.

“When I was first approached by Andrew Bristow for information regarding the deteriorating Hosanna School,” Tolbert said, “I knew nothing about it except that my family and I had attended. I never thought when I agreed to Mr. Bristow’s request to find out more that it would take 37 years of service,” she added.

Sharoll Love, president of the Hosanna School Museum board, said, “We will miss the wisdom of our retiring board members, but at the same time we welcome all our new board members. We appreciate their diverse backgrounds, and we are confident that they will help to lead Hosanna School Museum to its next level.”

Celebrating 150 years in 2017, Hosanna School Museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and interpret Harford County history through the lens of the African American experience within national contexts. The museum hosts exhibitions and public programming. For more information, visit hosannaschoolmuseum.org.