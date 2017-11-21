The acrobatic holiday performance Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College Dec. 15. Here are the details provided:

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring Cirque Show

Bring your family and join us for Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM in the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. This show is appropriate for all ages.

With Big Apple Circus and Barnum and Bailey absent this holiday season, Snowkus Pocus is New York’s answer to continuing this timeless family tradition of the magic of circus for all to enjoy. This snow show will melt your heart!

After being confined indoors due to an approaching blizzard, Brianna’s dampened spirit turns to joy as she enters an enchanted winter wonderland. In this magical world she encounters the North Wind, a man of many moods, the wily and wicked Jack Frost, the elegant Snow Queen, and the charming Metamorphina, Meta for short, who is ever-changing.

Brianna gets lost in the chilly splendor until spring arrives to break the ice with a cascade of warmth and flowers. Our tale is told through dazzling cirque, breathtaking ballet, and incredible acrobatics that will amaze, inspire, and enchant the imagination of the young and young at heart, bringing out the awe in all of us.

Cirque-tacular is especially proud to present, in her cirque debut, the charismatic, delightful, and talented Criena House, starring as Brianna. Criena was chosen out of over 500 girls vying for the role and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Cirque-tacular family!

Cirque-tacular Entertainment is a premiere New York City based acrobatic and specialty entertainment company. Through thousands of performances in the last ten years, their work has been enjoyed in over 70 countries, by millions live, in conjunction with the most recognized brands, venues, and arts organizations of our age.

Tickets are $30-$35 (reserved seating) at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.