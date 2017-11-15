Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 16-19)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Drama company’s presentation of “Drop Dead!” at Bel Air High School Thursday through Saturday, Harford Community College’s Kaleidoscope of Cultures performances Thursday evening, and the last Farmers Markets of the season in Bel Air and Havre de Grace on Saturday.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” Nov. 16-18

The Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-18 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St. in Bel Air. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Kaleidoscope of Cultures at Harford Community College, Nov. 16

Join Harford Community College at Kaleidoscope of Cultures to celebrate International Education Week 2017. This event, which starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the college’s Chesapeake Theater will feature the Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers of the Chesapeake and Tidewater regions of Maryland, Baltimore-based NAZU Dance Company, and the Wong People Kung Fu School dancers of Washington, D.C. Afterward, join the performers in free, interactive workshops to learn more. Tickets are $3 for adults; free with a valid HCC ID or for anyone under age 18. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer, Nov. 16

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer comes to the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center Nov. 16. At a reception 5:30 to 7 PM Nov. 16, the public is invited to meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments, and visit the exhibition. The exhibition continues through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Friday, Nov. 17

Humane Society of Harford County’s Second Chance Soiree fundraiser, Nov. 17

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a “Second Chance Soiree” fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society’s Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston. Tickets purchased before Nov. 1 are $100. Regular tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, visit www. http://www.harfordshelter.org/news-events/2017/09/second-chance-soiree/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 17

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 17

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 18

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Nov. 18

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Black Youth in Action 39th Annual Debutante Ball, Nov. 18

The 39th Annual Debutante Ball sponsored by Black Youth in Action (BYA) is coming up Nov. 18. The event, which presents high school juniors and seniors into society, starts at 6 p.m. at Martin’s East, 900 Pulaski Hwy. in Baltimore. For more information and tickets visit Black Youth in Action Adults.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby at Love Evolution Studio, Nov. 19

Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This will be an informative and exciting workshop that will allow you to explore the foundations of arm balancing. After this workshop you will have a deeper understanding of alignment and technique. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1822786714718390/.

Coming next . . .

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2