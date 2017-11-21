Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 24-26)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees at the Bel Air Reckord Armory Friday and Saturday, an an Eagle Watch at Conowingo Dam Saturday and Small Business Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 24

Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 24-25

The Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees comes to the Bel Air Reckord Armory 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 and 9 a.m. to 5 p. m. Nov. 25. This annual, weekend-long event showcases Christmas trees of all sizes, gingerbread houses, and holiday wreaths, each decorated and donated by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. The trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses are sold by silent auction with the funds benefitting Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center. Special events and activities are featured for the entire family including boutiques, cafe, bake sale tables, entertainment and children’s crafts and activities. The Bel Air Reckord Armory is at 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. For details visit https://www.uchfoundation.org/festival-of-trees/

“Beauty and the Beast” at the Havre de Grace Opera House, Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 1-3

The Tidewater Players present “Beauty and the Beast” November 24-26 and December 1-3 at the Havre de Grace Opera House. Tickets are $20.50 for adults, $15.50 for children 12 and under and $18.50 for Seniors 60 and older. For tickets, visit http://www.tidewaterplayers.com/. Here are the details provided: “Be Our Guest!” The Academy Award-winning film comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Havre de Grace Opera House is at 121 N. Union Avenue.

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 24

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 24

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Eagle Watch at Conowingo Dam, Nov. 25

The Harford Bird Club is hosting an Eagle Watch at Conowingo Dam Nov. 25 Look for a possible Golden Eagle among the more than 100 Bald Eagles along with just a few buzzards (actually, numerous Black Vultures). There will also be waterfowl and early winter songbirds Meet at 8:00 AM at Fisherman’s Park below the dam at the first parking lot straight ahead after passing through the gate at the south end of the park. Contact leader Dennis Kirkwood (410-692-5905; newarkfarms@gmail.com). For more information about The Harford Bird Club, visit http://www.harfordbirdclub.org/harfield.html

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday comes to downtown Bel Air Nov. 25. Here are the details: In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers. The day happens every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to shop at the small businesses that help write the story of America. The businesses in Downtown Bel Air are excited and ready to celebrate#smallbizsat with you! Be sure to visit http://belairmaryland.org/small-biz-sat/ to see what’s in store for Small Business Saturday in Downtown Bel Air. Kick off your #smallbizsat with the Festival of Trees at the Armory and then join us in supporting the many small businesses located in Downtown Bel Air by coming out and shopping local!

Sunday, Nov. 26

A Celtic Christmas Concert, Nov. 26

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Harford County, Division 1 (An Irish Catholic Sisterhood) presents A Celtic Christmas Concert featuring Amhra’nai Na Gaeilge, the Irishman’s Chorale 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1450 Abingdon Rd., Abingdon. Donation is $10. Children 12 and under are free. For details, visit http://marylandlaoh.org/events/

Coming next . . .

Downtown Havre de Grace First Fridays, Dec. 1

Downtown Havre de Grace December First Fridays event features its Holiday Parade Dec. 1. The Holly Jolly First Friday event starts at 4:30 p.m. with a Christmas market, food vendors, a fire pit, Toys for Tots canned food drive and kids’ crafts. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and follows St. John to Washington Street. A tree lighting with Santa and the mayor will be held in Rochambeau Plaza following the parade. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/explorehavredegrace/photos/a.256103620627.172056.210858110627/10156319494135628/?type=3&theater

Liriodendron Mansion holiday open house, Dec. 1-3

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a holiday open house Dec. 1-3. Here are the details provided: The Magic of Christmas Returns to Bel Air! Liriodendron Holiday Open House Friday, December 1st from 3-8pm; Saturday the 2nd and Sunday the 3rd from 10-6pm. Fresh greenery arrangements and other decorations for sale – Model trains – Music – Refreshments. Our historic mansion beautifully decorated! Please see our holiday website christmasinbelair.com for more special events that weekend in the Town of Bel Air. Suggested donation $5 – All proceeds for the preservation & operation of The Liriodendron Mansion!

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2

Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road White Hall on Saturday December 2nd from 9 – 2 pm. A great place to find unique handmade crafts from local crafters for your gift giving. Pit beef and pit ham sandwiches, soup and bake table items available for purchase. Table space available contact Lynn 410-357-8031 or email lynnrosier@mybluelight.com

28th Annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration, Dec. 3 The 28th Annual Town of Bel Air Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration comes to downtown Bel Air Dec. 3. Here are the details: General Outline of Event: 2:30 pm: Concert on Main Street in front of the Courthouse, 3:30 pm: Parade (down Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park), 4:00 pm: Community Bonfire & Singalong in Shamrock Park, with free cookies and hot chocolate, 4:45 pm: Tree Lighting at Town Hall. Scheduled to appear: Stilt-walkers and acrobats; local high school marching bands; costumed characters and mascots; beauty queens; performance units, dancers, floats and musical groups and even some special equestrian guests, ending with The Living Christmas Tree and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1957659411118635/ Hays-Heighe House Holiday Open House at Harford Community College, Dec. 7 & 9 Holiday Open House at Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College 10 AM to 2 PM, Dec. 7 & 9. How did Marylanders celebrate Christmas in the early 1800s? Step back in time for an historical holiday at the former Prospect Hill Farm. Sing songs and enjoy light seasonal refreshments. No admission fee; reservations are not required. An Evening of Jazz at HCC Dec. 8 An Evening of Jazz at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 features Second Shift and HCC Jazz ensemble – HCC’s vocal jazz ensemble under the direction of Marianne Pastelak and instrumental jazz ensemble under the direction of Benny Russell. They will appear in concert performing a variety of vocal and instrumental jazz styles including blues, swing, be-bops, and fusion. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. The concert will be held at Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1 at Harford Community College. Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker, Dec. 8-10 Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker 7 PM December 8 and noon and 4 p.m. December 9 and 10 at the Amoss Center. Here are the details provided: Ring in the new season with a holiday classic and take a magical journey with Clara to the Land of the Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes, and exquisite dancing, The Nutcracker is a holiday feast for young and old alike. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring at APGFCU Arena, Dec. 15

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Here are the details: Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit this magical world. This charming tale is told through dazzling cirque, breathtaking ballet, and incredible acrobatics that will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination. This snow show for all ages will melt your heart! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp