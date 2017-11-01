Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 3-5)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The John Carroll School Theatre Department’s presentation of “Grease School Version” Friday through Sunday, the Harford Community College Actors Guild’s presentation of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater Friday through Sunday and illusionist Jason Bishop’s performance at the Amoss Center on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 3

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 3

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 3

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

“Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts, Nov. 3

The “Step Out for A Night of Dancing” fundraiser for the Maryland Center for the Arts is 7 PM – 10 PM Nov. 3 at Dancing with Friends Studio, 3036 Churchville Road, Churchville. “Step Out for A Night of Dancing” is a fundraising event held at Dancing with Friends Studio to support the Maryland Center for the Arts, a nonprofit in Harford County dedicated to building a visual and performing arts center to nurture the community in creative and collaborative experiences in the arts. The fundraising event will have dance lessons, social dancing, special ballroom showcase, and light refreshments. Event tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Donate to support MCA by mailing a check made payable to Maryland Center for the Arts at PO Box 687 Bel Air, MD 21014, or donate online at mdcenterforthearts.org. Business sponsorships for “Step Out for a Night of Dancing” are available. Learn more at mdcenterforthearts.org or call the Maryland Center for the Arts at 443-567-5216.

The John Carroll School Theatre Department presents “Grease School Version”, Nov. 3-5

The John Carroll School Theatre Department presents “Grease School Version” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 & 4 and at 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 & 5. Tickets are $17.75-$20. To order tickets online visit Eventbrite. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Y4XD30geiTm

“Arsenic and Old Lace” at Harford Community College, Nov. 3-5 and 10-12

The Harford Community College Actors Guild presents “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater. Performances are November 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 8 PM and November 5 & 12 at 3 PM. Tickets prices are Adult $12, Senior (Age 60+) $8, Youth (Age 17 & Younger) $8, HCC Faculty/Staff/Student $8 (HCC ID required). Learn More: TICKETS.HARFORD.EDU. Here are the details provided: In this gem of American comedy, Mortimer, a drama critic who just wants to marry his beloved Elaine, must deal with his eccentric relatives, including two sweet aunts who cheerfully poison elderly men with elderberry wine, and a cousin who thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt. One of the most popular comedies of all time, Arsenic produced a smash hit in New York, spawned a Frank Capra film starring Cary Grant, and has been delighting audiences for decades. Presented by Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 4

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Nov. 4

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

BADC Parents’ Association’s 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 4

The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 3rd Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $15 each on-line or $20 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama

Sunday, Nov. 5

Illusionist Jason Bishop performs at the Amoss Center, Nov. 5

Illusionist Jason Bishop will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air at 3 PM on Sunday, November 5. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit http://ow.ly/dfl530fMZR8.

Coming next . . .