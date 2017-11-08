Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 9-12)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Community College Actors Guild’s presentation of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater Friday through Sunday, Harford Community College’s “An Evening of Jazz” featuring The Silvano Monasterios Quartet at Joppa Hall on Friday and the rescheduled Ma and Pa Heritage Trail hike on Sunday.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Walking While Black Film Screening at Harford Community College, Nov. 9

Harford Community College is hosting a film screening and discussion with filmmaker A. J. Ali of Walking While Black:L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thursday, November 9, at 12:30 and 6:30 PM in the Student Center, Room 243. Ali will be at both screenings and will be joined by a panel of community residents. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Walking While Black, a film by A. J. Ali and Errol Webber, examines how to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community. As minority communities face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. This conflict can only be broken by finding common ground with each other, while explaining that L. O. V. E. Is The Answer. LEARN about your community and the people within it. OPEN your heart to the humanity in the community. VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution. EMPOWER others to do the same. Sponsored by Soar2Success, Together We Will – Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, and the Harford Community College Student Organization, Voices for Racial Change. Our goal is to make all materials and services accessible. If you need disability-related accommodations to participate, please contact the Office of Student Activities at 443 412-2224 at least 10 calendar days in advance.

Friday, Nov. 10

“Arsenic and Old Lace” at Harford Community College, Nov. 10-12

The Harford Community College Actors Guild presents “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater. Performances are November 10 & 11 at 8 PM and November 12 at 3 PM. Tickets prices are Adult $12, Senior (Age 60+) $8, Youth (Age 17 & Younger) $8, HCC Faculty/Staff/Student $8 (HCC ID required). Learn More: TICKETS.HARFORD.EDU. Here are the details provided: In this gem of American comedy, Mortimer, a drama critic who just wants to marry his beloved Elaine, must deal with his eccentric relatives, including two sweet aunts who cheerfully poison elderly men with elderberry wine, and a cousin who thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt. One of the most popular comedies of all time, Arsenic produced a smash hit in New York, spawned a Frank Capra film starring Cary Grant, and has been delighting audiences for decades. Presented by Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

“An Evening of Jazz” at Harford Community College, Nov. 10

Harford Community College hosts “An Evening of Jazz” 8 PM Nov. 10 featuring The Silvano Monasterios Quartet at Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. For tickets, visit LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 10

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 10

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 11

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Nov. 11

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Nov. 12

Ma and Pa Trail hike, Nov. 12

Come and join members of the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail Inc. to learn more about the proposed link of the Ma and Pa Trail from Bel Air to Forest Hill. It’s in the works! On Nov. 12 at 1:00 PM, we will have a short update on the plans for the Trail Connection. We will bus to the Blake’s Venture Trailhead in Forest Hill from the Williams Street Trailhead and then follow the proposed “Missing Link” back to Bel Air. Please bring water for your hike and note that you may get your feet wet as this is not a paved trail and there are a few streams to cross. Follow our “In the News” Link to read the article in the Baltimore Sun about this event. Check out our web site to keep up to date at: www.mapatrail.org

Coming next . . .