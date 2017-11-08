Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 9-12)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford Community College Actors Guild’s presentation of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater Friday through Sunday, Harford Community College’s “An Evening of Jazz” featuring The Silvano Monasterios Quartet at Joppa Hall on Friday and the rescheduled Ma and Pa Heritage Trail hike on Sunday.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Walking While Black Film Screening at Harford Community College, Nov. 9
Harford Community College is hosting a film screening and discussion with filmmaker A. J. Ali of Walking While Black:L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thursday, November 9, at 12:30 and 6:30 PM in the Student Center, Room 243. Ali will be at both screenings and will be joined by a panel of community residents. The event is free, and the public is welcome to attend. Walking While Black, a film by A. J. Ali and Errol Webber, examines how to bridge the gap between peace officers and the rest of the community. As minority communities face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. This conflict can only be broken by finding common ground with each other, while explaining that L. O. V. E. Is The Answer. LEARN about your community and the people within it. OPEN your heart to the humanity in the community. VOLUNTEER yourself to be part of the solution. EMPOWER others to do the same. Sponsored by Soar2Success, Together We Will – Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, and the Harford Community College Student Organization, Voices for Racial Change. Our goal is to make all materials and services accessible. If you need disability-related accommodations to participate, please contact the Office of Student Activities at 443 412-2224 at least 10 calendar days in advance.
Friday, Nov. 10
“Arsenic and Old Lace” at Harford Community College, Nov. 10-12
The Harford Community College Actors Guild presents “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the college’s Chesapeake Theater. Performances are November 10 & 11 at 8 PM and November 12 at 3 PM. Tickets prices are Adult $12, Senior (Age 60+) $8, Youth (Age 17 & Younger) $8, HCC Faculty/Staff/Student $8 (HCC ID required). Learn More: TICKETS.HARFORD.EDU. Here are the details provided: In this gem of American comedy, Mortimer, a drama critic who just wants to marry his beloved Elaine, must deal with his eccentric relatives, including two sweet aunts who cheerfully poison elderly men with elderberry wine, and a cousin who thinks he’s Theodore Roosevelt. One of the most popular comedies of all time, Arsenic produced a smash hit in New York, spawned a Frank Capra film starring Cary Grant, and has been delighting audiences for decades. Presented by Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
“An Evening of Jazz” at Harford Community College, Nov. 10
Harford Community College hosts “An Evening of Jazz” 8 PM Nov. 10 featuring The Silvano Monasterios Quartet at Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. For tickets, visit LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 10
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 10
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, Nov. 11
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Nov. 11
The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html
Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Nov. 11
The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, Nov. 12
Ma and Pa Trail hike, Nov. 12
Come and join members of the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail Inc. to learn more about the proposed link of the Ma and Pa Trail from Bel Air to Forest Hill. It’s in the works! On Nov. 12 at 1:00 PM, we will have a short update on the plans for the Trail Connection. We will bus to the Blake’s Venture Trailhead in Forest Hill from the Williams Street Trailhead and then follow the proposed “Missing Link” back to Bel Air. Please bring water for your hike and note that you may get your feet wet as this is not a paved trail and there are a few streams to cross. Follow our “In the News” Link to read the article in the Baltimore Sun about this event. Check out our web site to keep up to date at: www.mapatrail.org
Coming next . . .
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Nov. 14
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
National Players perform The Great Gatsby at Harford Community College Nov. 15
National Players perform The Great Gatsby 7:30 PM Nov. 15 at the Harford Community College’s, Chesapeake Theater. Here are the details provided: In a time where success is expected and excess is celebrated, Jay Gatsby is a god among men; yet, without the love of Mrs. Daisy Buchanan, he is unfulfilled. This fast-paced adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel brings the Jazz Age of New York to life as Daisy’s cousin Nick guides us through a world where love, opportunity, deception, and tragedy are always just around the corner. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211
Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” Nov. 16-18
The Bel Air Drama company presents “Drop Dead!” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-18 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St. in Bel Air. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.
Kaleidoscope of Cultures at Harford Community College, Nov. 16
Join Harford Community College at Kaleidoscope of Cultures to celebrate International Education Week 2017. This event, which starts at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the college’s Chesapeake Theater will feature the Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers of the Chesapeake and Tidewater regions of Maryland, Baltimore-based NAZU Dance Company, and the Wong People Kung Fu School dancers of Washington, D.C. Afterward, join the performers in free, interactive workshops to learn more. Tickets are $3 for adults; free with a valid HCC ID or for anyone under age 18. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211
“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer, Nov. 16
“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer comes to the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center Nov. 16. At a reception 5:30 to 7 PM Nov. 16, the public is invited to meet the artist, enjoy light refreshments, and visit the exhibition. The exhibition continues through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.
Humane Society of Harford County’s Second Chance Soiree fundraiser, Nov. 17
The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a “Second Chance Soiree” fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society’s Phoenix Fund for injured and homeless animals 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17 at 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston. Tickets purchased before Nov. 1 are $100. Regular tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, visit www. http://www.harfordshelter.org/news-events/2017/09/second-chance-soiree/.
Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby at Love Evolution Studio, Nov. 19
Love Evolution Studio Is hosting Arm Balance Workshop with Gabby 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Love Evolution Studio, 37 North Main Street Suite 103 in the Armory Marketplace behind the Bel Air Armory. This will be an informative and exciting workshop that will allow you to explore the foundations of arm balancing. After this workshop you will have a deeper understanding of alignment and technique. Cost is $25 For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1822786714718390/.
Annual Christmas Bazaar at Ayres Chapel Church, Dec. 2
Hays-Heighe House Holiday Open House at Harford Community College, Dec. 7 & 9
Holiday Open House at Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College 10 AM to 2 PM, Dec. 7 & 9. How did Marylanders celebrate Christmas in the early 1800s? Step back in time for an historical holiday at the former Prospect Hill Farm. Sing songs and enjoy light seasonal refreshments. No admission fee; reservations are not required.
Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker, Dec. 8-10
Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker 7 PM December 8 and noon and 4 p.m. December 9 and 10 at the Amoss Center. Here are the details provided: Ring in the new season with a holiday classic and take a magical journey with Clara to the Land of the Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes, and exquisite dancing, The Nutcracker is a holiday feast for young and old alike. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
Ongoing . . .
