Tradition Quartet to perform at The Liriodendron Nov. 5

The Liriodendron is presenting a collegiate quartet Sunday with members from Baltimore and Philadelphia who are performing to raise money for the historic Bel Air mansion. Here are the details provided:

THE LIRIODENDRON MANSION PRESENTS BENEFIT CONCERT FEATURING TRADITION QUARTET

(Bel Air, Maryland – November 2, 2017) – The Liriodendron presents Tradition Quartet Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 6pm. This benefit concert will include light refreshments.

Tradition Quartet is a collegiate group based out of Baltimore, MD and Philadelphia, PA. Sunday’s show will be a variety show featuring the quartet and some solo acts incorporating different genres, plus a piano duet comedy act. “Come out for a fun evening of music and comedy,” stated Tyler Horton, one of the group’s members. “Our piano duets have added some comedic interest to our show!” Horton further commented.

The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Doors will open at 5:30pm. Reservations are requested. Please email info@liriodendron.com. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot. A donation of $10 is suggested. All proceeds are to benefit the preservation and maintenance of the Liriodendron Mansion. Tradition Quartet can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/traditionquartet.

The Liriodendron Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure and event venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the Liriodendron Foundation (501c3). This stunning example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard A. Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and medical school, and his wife and 9 children. For more information, please go to Liriodendron.com.