University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s CEO Lyle E. Sheldon is to be honored by The Daily Record for his leadership at a Dec. 19 reception. Here are the details provided:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Lyle Sheldon Named to Inaugural Icon Honors List

Baltimore, Md., November 20, 2017 — The Daily Record selected Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, as an inaugural Icon Honors recipient.

Established this year, Icon Honors recognizes Maryland business leaders, over the age of 60, for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and the state of Maryland forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community.

To be eligible for Icon Honors, honorees must have a long-standing commitment to the Maryland business community and significant professional accomplishments through innovation and leadership. Honorees must also be champions of their industries and demonstrate a sustained commitment to community service. They may be in the workforce or retired and must hold or have held senior management-level positions with significant authority in decision-making for their organization. Winners were selected by the staff of The Daily Record.

“Icon Honors recipients’ innovative leadership, commitment to mentoring and community engagement demonstrate why they deserve to be called icons in the Maryland business community,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “They have committed many years to making our state a wonderful place to live and to work, and The Daily Record is pleased to honor them.”

Reflecting on the award, Sheldon said, “For 30 years I have lived and worked in Harford County, with one important, overarching goal–to provide the best possible care to the community. That is my motivation – every patient, every encounter, every day. I am so honored to be included among the first recipients of The Daily Record’s Icon Honors. The award is a reflection on the community we serve at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, and for that I am humbled and grateful.”

The Icon Honors awards will be presented Dec. 19 at a reception starting at 4:30 p.m. at The Center Club, 100 Light Street in Baltimore. Winners will be profiled in a special publication that will be inserted into the Dec. 20 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Visionary Sponsors of the event are Epsilon Registration and VPC Inc.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s Icon Honors awards, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

About The Daily Record

Icon Honors Recipients

Peter Angelos, president, Law Office of Peter Angelos

Ronald Attman, CEO, Acme Paper & Supply

Former Chief Judge Robert M. Bell, Court of Appeals

Diane Bell-McKoy, president, Associated Black Charities

Chet Burrell, president & CEO, CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield

Robert Caret, chancellor, University System of Maryland

Amy Elias, founder & CEO, Profiles, Inc.

Donald C. Fry, president & CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee

Mike Gill, secretary of commerce, Department of Commerce

Nancy S. Grasmick, presidential scholar for innovation in teacher and leader preparation, Office of the Presidential Scholar, Towson University and Frederick County Public Schools

Bonnie Heneson, CEO, Bonnie Heneson Communications

Wilhelm H. Joseph, Jr., executive director, Maryland Legal Aid

Karen-Ann Lichtenstein, president/CEO, The Coordinating Center

Robert Manekin, senior vice president, JLL

Neil Meltzer, president & CEO, LifeBridge Health

P.J. Mitchell, corporate board and nonprofit director

Charlie Monk, managing partner, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP

William H. “Billy” Murphy, senior & founding partner, Murphy Falcon Murphy

Dr. E. Albert Reece, dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Henry A. Rosenberg Jr., chairman of the board, Rosemore, Inc.

Kurt Schmoke, president, University of Baltimore

Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president /CEO, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

Dr. Paula M. Singer, president and CEO, The Singer Group

Bill Struever, principal, managing partner, CEO, Cross Street Partners

Larry Unger, president & CEO, Maryland Public Television

Arnold Weiner, partner, Rifkin, Weiner, Livingston LLC