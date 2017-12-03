45th Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace is coming up Dec. 9

lso be open with special events. Check the Lock House website ( www.thelockhouemuseum.org ) for more information.

Tour tickets are $20 each, or $25 day of tour. A self guided tour, patrons can pick up the tour pin, brochure and tour map at the Lock House Museum, and begin their tour of the numerous participating homes, churches, and museums in any order and at their own pace.

And don’t forget to find that special hand-crafted gift, greenery or gourmet item at the Holiday Boutique at the Lock House Museum on both Saturday (9 AM to 5 PM) and Sunday (noon to 5 PM). Special discounts are available for tour goers on Sunday, but you may not want to wait for that special item!