45th Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace is coming up Dec. 9

The Susquehanna Museum hosts the 45th Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace 4 PM – 8 PM December 9. Here are the details provided:
2017 marks the 45th year of the Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace. The tour will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 4 PM to 8 PM. This year’s theme is “Light Up the Stage” celebrating the opening of the Cultural Center at the Opera House this year. The Cultural Center will be tour stop, as well as homes, churches, museums and even a duck decoy carver’s workshop. The establishments selected for the tour truly showcase the diverse character of our beautiful City. In addition, experience the luminary candles along Union Avenue and the Christmas decorations downtown. Havre de Grace’s top restaurants will be offering special Candlelight Tour promotions while the stores and galleries will also be open with special events. Check the Lock House website (www.thelockhouemuseum.org) for more information.
Tour tickets are $20 each, or $25 day of tour. A self guided tour, patrons can pick up the tour pin, brochure and tour map at the Lock House Museum, and begin their tour of the numerous participating homes, churches, and museums in any order and at their own pace.
And don’t forget to find that special hand-crafted gift, greenery or gourmet item at the Holiday Boutique at the Lock House Museum on both Saturday (9 AM to 5 PM) and Sunday (noon to 5 PM). Special discounts are available for tour goers on Sunday, but you may not want to wait for that special item!