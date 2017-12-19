Bel Air Library now loaning bikes so kids can learn to ride

Kids aren’t only learning from books at the Bel Air Library. It’s recently renovated Children’s Department is now offering balance bikes they can borrow to learn how to ride. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Launches Carly’s Bikes

New collection of balance bikes will help children learn to ride

Bel Air, Md., December 18, 2017 — Harford County Public Library has launched a new collection, Carly’s Bikes, to help beginning bike riders learn how to balance and ride. This unique collection of balance bikes will also help young learners develop their coordination skills and strength while learning to ride their very first bicycle.

The bright Red Flyer balance bikes are housed in the Children’s Department at the Bel Air Library and may be checked out for three weeks. The bikes may also be reserved online and picked up at any Harford County Public Library location.

“Harford County Public Library is excited to be adding balance bikes to the library and nurturing our youngest bicycle riders,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Learning to ride a bicycle is a rite of passage for children. These beautiful new balance bikes will help our youngest customers master a new skill and gain the confidence to graduate to a regular bicycle.”

Carly’s Bikes are named in memory of Carly Bastiansen, a 31-year-old Bel Air children’s librarian who loved working with children and who passed away in late November from pancreatic cancer.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information visit hcplonline.org.