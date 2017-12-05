Bel Air’s Jim Kurtz continues his holiday tradition of decorating his home in thousands of lights synced to music

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bel Air’s Jim Kurtz has continued his tradition of decorating his family’s home in thousands of lights in an animated display synced to music. Here are the details provided:

It all started in 2012 with “Call Me Maybe” (video here). Since then, we expanded the lights to 3 of our neighbors yards and added a 20’ pixel tree for animated effects. All 20,000+ LED lights are controlled wirelessly from a laptop in our dining room.

This year, even though one of our neighbors (who had allowed us to decorate his front yard) sold his house and moved, the show goes on with the addition of a new neighbors huge 50’ pine tree completely covered in the large old fashioned bulbs (called “C9”s). It is amazingly beautiful and so tall you can see the top of it from Starbucks located at Rts 543 & 22. Still photo here. We are pretty sure this is THE TALLEST TREE IN HARFORD COUNTY DECORATED WITH LIGHTS .

Along with this new tree, we also have some new light sequences (A Mad Russian’s Christmas by TSO) but we still kept plenty of the old favorites: Christmas Vacation, Minions, Star Wars and Nutcracker (Dubstep style). We think there is something for everyone and you will leave with a smile on your face.

As you may also know, in 2015 and 2016, we used our lights to raise awareness to the opioid epidemic by dedicating songs to our daughter, Caroline and her recovery from this disease. In 2015, Fight Song and in 2016, Stand by You. This year we continue our efforts with a message directly from our daughter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oJWCd506xM&t=149s

Below are the official dates and times of the Kurtz Christmas Lights. Thanks and if you have any questions, please call or email.

2017 Kurtz Christmas Lights

1205 Corinthian Ct in Bel Air, MD

Friday Dec 8 to Sunday Dec 31

Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm