Kingsville’s Brianna Wanuga is 2017 Senior Level 7 National Judges Cup Gymnastics Invitational Champion

Dr. Barbara Watunya of Kingsville sent along the following news about her daughter Brianna Wanuga’s gymnastics accomplishments. Here are the details provided:

Brianna Wanuga is the 2017 Senior Level 7 National Judges Cup Gymnastics Invitational Champion and was the Champion (1st place qualifier) at the Maryland Judges Invitational to represent Maryland at the National Championship at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Brianna scored an amazing 38.05 taking 1st place all-around which helped the Maryland Team make history by placing 3rd with their highest score ever in 27 years at this competition! Brianna also took 2nd place on beam with a 9.475, 2nd place on vault with a 9.450, 3rd place on bars with a 9.550, and 4th place on floor with a 9.575, which amassed her a 1st place water globe, 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals, 2 bronze medals, and a 3rd Place Team Trophy!

Additionally, Brianna holds the Title of Maryland State Gymnastics Champion for 3 consecutive years as follows: 2017 Level 8 Floor Champion, 2016 Level 7 Floor Champion, and 2015 Level 6 Bars Champion.

Furthermore, Brianna qualified to represent Region 7 at the 2017 Level 8 Regional Championships where she placed 2nd on Floor with a 9.5 and earned a 2nd Place Team Trophy.

Brianna is currently training as a Level 9 competitive gymnast at BC Gymnastics in Middle River, MD under the expertise coaching of Yulia Kovaliova, a former Olympian, and Glenn Pippen.

Brianna is a freshman at Eastern Technical High School in Essex in the Law and Public Policy Magnet Program and earned an impressive QPA (weighted GPA) of 4.75 for the first semester.

Brianna lives in Kingsville, MD with her parents, Robert Wanuga and Dr. Barbara Watunya, and her brother Zachary Wanuga who is a junior a Perry Hall High School.