“Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” features holiday movies and activities for children and adults in Havre de Grace Dec. 16

An “Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” comes to Havre de Grace Dec. 16 with holiday movies and activities for children and adults. Here are the details provided:

Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue

Havre de Grace Library and Cultural Center at the Opera House offer movies,

activities to celebrate the holidays

Havre de Grace, Md., November 28, 2017 — Join the Havre de Grace Library and Cultural Center at the Opera House for an “Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” on Saturday, December 16.

“The Polar Express,” a family friendly film for children and adults, will be shown at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House. The cost for the movie is $5 for adults. Children 13 and under are admitted free of charge. After the screening, guests are invited across the street to the Havre de Grace Library for a snowy afternoon of music, crafts, sweet treats and photos with Santa.

An adults-only evening screening of the classic holiday film, “White Christmas,” takes place at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House followed by a reception at the Havre de Grace Library. The cost for the movie is $10, and the movie ticket must be shown to enter the library celebration. While at the library, guests will enjoy gently falling snow and delight in music by the Dear Creek Trio, photos with Bing Crosby, savory snacks and a signature drink sponsored by Coakley’s Pub.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the Cultural Center at the Opera House, our neighbor on Union Avenue,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The day features magical movies and merry music to bring back the nostalgia of holidays past. And there will be snow, regardless of the weather!”

Havre de Grace Library is located at 120 North Union Avenue; Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 North Union Avenue. For more information, visit hcplonline.org or call the Havre de Grace Library at 410-939-6700.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.