Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 14-17)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include A Holly Jolly Christmas with Duke Thompson & Friends at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace on Thursday, a performance of Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena on Friday, and the Havre de Grace Library and Cultural Center at the Opera House celebrates an “Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” on Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 14

A Holly Jolly Christmas with Duke Thompson & Friends,

Dec. 14

Join pianist Duke Thompson and friends for a festive holiday concert 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Thompson is a recognized teacher, performer and music administrator. He has performed throughout Canada, the United States and in Japan to rave reviews. His playing has been featured on National Public Radio in the US and Canada. Tickets are $15. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/a-holly-jolly-christmas/.

Friday, Dec. 15

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring at APGFCU Arena, Dec. 15

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Here are the details: Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit this magical world. This charming tale is told through dazzling cirque, breathtaking ballet, and incredible acrobatics that will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination. This snow show for all ages will melt your heart! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 15

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 15

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Dec. 16

“Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue”, Dec. 16

Join the Havre de Grace Library and Cultural Center at the Opera House for an “Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” on Saturday, December 16. “The Polar Express,” a family friendly film for children and adults, will be shown at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House. The cost for the movie is $5 for adults. Children 13 and under are admitted free of charge. After the screening, guests are invited across the street to the Havre de Grace Library for a snowy afternoon of music, crafts, sweet treats and photos with Santa. An adults-only evening screening of the classic holiday film, “White Christmas,” takes place at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House followed by a reception at the Havre de Grace Library. The cost for the movie is $10, and the movie ticket must be shown to enter the library celebration. While at the library, guests will enjoy gently falling snow and delight in music by the Dear Creek Trio, photos with Bing Crosby, savory snacks and a signature drink sponsored by Coakley’s Pub. Havre de Grace Library is located at 120 North Union Avenue; Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 North Union Avenue. For more information, visit hcplonline.org or call the Havre de Grace Library at 410-939-6700.

Last Bel Air Farmer’s Market of the season, Dec. 16

The last Bel Air Farmer’s Market of the season comes to the Mary Risteau Courthouse parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16. It features healthy, fresh, locally produced and raised products as well as specialty items.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Name that Tree – Winter Edition at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 17

Name that Tree – Winter Edition is 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. When is a “pine” tree really a spruce? Is it a fir tree or a cedar? Bring a twig from your Christmas tree and/or several other needled shrubs or trees to learn how to identify conifers. This free program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 w/adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sweet as a Sugar Maple at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 17

Sweet as a Sugar Maple is 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. Syrup from trees? Who knew? Celebrate National Maple Syrup Day by exploring the process that Native Americans used to turn sap into maple syrup. Conduct a blind taste test to see if you can pick out the real maple syrup! This program is for ages 6 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $5/person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Winter Discovery Hike at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 23

Winter Discovery Hike is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. Winter is perceived as a quiet, slumbering season. Hike the Leight Park trails to discover evidence that just might paint a different picture of winter in the forest! Warm up fingers and toes with a cup of hot chocolate around the wood stove. This program is for all ages, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $3/person or $10/family. For

Winter Solstice Hike and Campfire at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 23

Winter Solstice Hike and Campfire is 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. The winter season is setting in and life near the estuary is slowing down. Venture onto the trails of Leight Park in search of the changes then warm up by a campfire with roasted treats. Participants meet at Pontoon Pier This program is for ages 6 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $4/person or $16/family. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

“Let it Snow!” event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 30

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Let it Snow!” event 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 30. Embrace winter weather. Celebrate the white stuff through stories, crafts, and a walk in the woods. Warm up with hot chocolate and tasty treats. This program is for ages 3 to 6 w/adult. Cost is $3/child. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp